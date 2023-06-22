The BBC’s hunt for Scotland’s most perfect homes is back for 2023, and the last of the finalists has been unveiled.

Interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale are currently touring and scoring flats and houses across the county in a series of weekly programmes on BBC1 every Monday at 8.30pm.

The sixth show of Scotland's Home of the Year saw them cast their expert eyes over properties in the West of Scotland.

The winner was Kirklee Mansion, an Edwardian renovation in Glasgow’s West End, home to Jason, John and their Dalmatian, Mitzi Belle.

Originally three separate townhouses, the impressive property is now split to form single level apartments with Kirklee Mansion on the first floor. Homeowners Jason and John spent a lot of time restoring Kirklee Mansion to its former glory, maintaining key architectural details throughout. The couple’s favourite spot is an armchair called Lilibet which has the best views of their expansive living room and sits under a picture of Sir George Arthur Mitchell, the original owner of Kirklee Mansion.

It beat two other contenders – a 1950s bungalow in Kirkintilloch and a converted Victorian villa in Greenock.

Here’s a look around the latest finalist.

1 . Period detail When renovating the property, the owners maintained key architectural details throughout. Photo Sales

2 . Top spot The couple’s favourite spot is an armchair called Lilibet which has the best views of their expansive living room and sits under a picture of Sir George Arthur Mitchell, the original owner of Kirklee Mansion. Photo Sales

3 . Sleeping in luxury The bedroom is a comfortable, light and airy place to relax. Photo Sales

4 . Cleaning up Everything in Kirklee Mansion is immaculate - including the shower room. Photo Sales