Kirklee Mansion is the sixth and final finalist of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023.
Kirklee Mansion is the sixth and final finalist of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023.

Scotland's Home of the Year 2023: Tour the plush Glasgow apartment that's in the final of the BBC property show

The BBC’s hunt for Scotland’s most perfect homes is back for 2023, and the last of the finalists has been unveiled.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

Interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale are currently touring and scoring flats and houses across the county in a series of weekly programmes on BBC1 every Monday at 8.30pm.

The sixth show of Scotland's Home of the Year saw them cast their expert eyes over properties in the West of Scotland.

The winner was Kirklee Mansion, an Edwardian renovation in Glasgow’s West End, home to Jason, John and their Dalmatian, Mitzi Belle.

Originally three separate townhouses, the impressive property is now split to form single level apartments with Kirklee Mansion on the first floor. Homeowners Jason and John spent a lot of time restoring Kirklee Mansion to its former glory, maintaining key architectural details throughout. The couple’s favourite spot is an armchair called Lilibet which has the best views of their expansive living room and sits under a picture of Sir George Arthur Mitchell, the original owner of Kirklee Mansion.

It beat two other contenders – a 1950s bungalow in Kirkintilloch and a converted Victorian villa in Greenock.

Here’s a look around the latest finalist.

When renovating the property, the owners maintained key architectural details throughout.

1. Period detail

1. Period detail

When renovating the property, the owners maintained key architectural details throughout.

The couple's favourite spot is an armchair called Lilibet which has the best views of their expansive living room and sits under a picture of Sir George Arthur Mitchell, the original owner of Kirklee Mansion.

2. Top spot

2. Top spot

The couple’s favourite spot is an armchair called Lilibet which has the best views of their expansive living room and sits under a picture of Sir George Arthur Mitchell, the original owner of Kirklee Mansion.

The bedroom is a comfortable, light and airy place to relax.

3. Sleeping in luxury

3. Sleeping in luxury

The bedroom is a comfortable, light and airy place to relax.

Everything in Kirklee Mansion is immaculate - including the shower room.

4. Cleaning up

4. Cleaning up

Everything in Kirklee Mansion is immaculate - including the shower room.

