The average price of properties sold in some areas of Scotland more than trebled in parts of Scotland in a single year - according to recent data.

Property prices soared by 20% or more in dozens of Scottish neighbourhoods last year, official figures show.

There were 173 pockets of the country where the average sold price was 20% higher in 2022 than in 2021, including 59 areas which saw prices rise by 30% or more.

The Scottish government figures reveal the average sale prices each year in more than 1,000 small areas. These neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

Soaring house prices are usually an indicator of an up-and-coming area.

Across Scotland, about three-quarters of areas (74%) saw average house prices rise between 2021 and 2022, while one-quarter saw prices fall and the rest saw them stay the same.

Here we reveal the Scottish neighbourhoods which saw average property prices rise the most from 2021 to 2022, based on median sold prices. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales.

The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Easterhouse East In Glasgow's Easterhouse East area the average property price was £68,250 in 2021 and £214,995 in 2022, a rise of 215.0%. Photo Sales

2 . Stane In North Lanarkshire's Stanes area the average property price was £91,000 in 2021 and £192,500 in 2022, a rise of 111.5%. Photo Sales

3 . Campbeltown In Argyll and Bute's Campbeltown area the average property price was £50,750 in 2021 and £97,500 in 2022, a rise of 92.1%. Photo Sales

4 . Carnwadric East In Glasgow's Carnwadric East area the average property price was £95,950 in 2021 and £174,995 in 2022, a rise of 82.4%. Photo Sales