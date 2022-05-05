Sales and marketing suite launched at Rowanbank Gardens in Edinburgh

CGI showing the communal gardens at Rowanbank Gardens, Edinburgh

Described as a “spectacular blueprint for low-carbon living”, Rowanbank Gardens is set to deliver 93 high-end apartments.

Since it launched late last year, sales have been buoyant, with 13 of the first ‘Appleberry’ phase already sold.

Four of the remaining 14 apartments in the development’s Appleberry block are now available, with the remaining units being released shortly.

Prices for a two-bedroom apartment here start at £315,000, with a one-bedroom apartment style available soon.

Artisan’s New Homes sales advisor, Izzy Bastiani, said: “This is a fantastic development in a fantastic area - and the sales and marketing suite really brings to life what it would be like to live here.

“Visitors will be able to see, at first hand, just how well-connected and vibrant Corstorphine has become, with everything you need on your doorstep.

“Rowanbank Gardens has been designed to meet the needs of the modern buyer, making it ideal for the first-time buyer and downsizer market. At its heart is a sustainable design which reflects the demands of modern life, with buildings designed to minimise carbon footprint and maximise daylight.

“Significant emphasis is placed on the quality of internal space and light to create enjoyable home-working environments, whilst accessible gardens and landscaping promote health and well-being by making nature and well-designed outdoor space integral to the day-to-day living experience.”