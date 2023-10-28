Prestige property: Seil the love island deal with rock star prospect

Rock Cottage on the Isle of Seil, 12 miles south of Oban, is a truly unique island home with unmatched views over Balvicar Bay and the peaks of Jura and Scarba.

Complete with its own boathouse and private island, househunters keen on water sports, coastal walks or, indeed, simply enjoying a tranquil setting should look into viewing this Inner Hebridean home.

Its current owner transformed the property from a small cottage to an impressive architect-designed dwelling that makes the most of its magnificent location.

Hilary Gilmour and her late husband, Michael, bought Rock Cottage in 2004.

Rock Cottage, Clachan-Seil, Oban, Argyll.

Michael, an architect, designed the contemporary open-plan extension, with a fully glazed family room providing the perfect spot in which to admire uninterrupted views across the beautiful Sound of Seil.

“We had been going to Easdale for years for holidays, because we knew a farmer there,” Hilary explains. “We always loved being there, so when the house came on the market we thought that would do for our retirement.

“Initially, we only used it for long weekends and we would drive down from Aberdeen on a Thursday and go back on a Tuesday. And then, when we retired, we moved in.”

Despite the contrast of the traditional structure and the modern aesthetics of Michael’s design, planning permission was granted without any issues and the build was complete two years later.

Rock Cottage, Clachan-Seil, Oban, Argyll.

The older part of the property was in good condition when the Gilmours bought it, and they created six ensuite bedrooms within.

All the living accommodation is in the extension, which Hilary says was designed so the couple could live solely in that part of the home with the old section devoted to visitors.

Extensive use of glass in the open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining room ensures Rock Cottage is well-lit throughout the day, while a wood-burning stove in the sitting area keeps it cosy in winter.

The space has been carefully designed to flow seamlessly between each section and sliding doors in the lounge open up to a patio seating area.

Rock Cottage, Clachan-Seil, Oban, Argyll.

Arguably the most impressive part of the home is the glazed family room, entered via folding doors in the dining room. Both this vantage point and a contemporary summerhouse close to the water are ideal for admiring the scenery.

Hilary says: “I tend to miss the aurora borealis, but you do get to see it here. Because there is no light pollution at night, the skies and stars here are amazing.

“The wildlife is also incredible. We have sea otters, buzzards, the odd eagle, and sea eagles, so it is really a lovely place.”

The cottage’s grounds include a slice of shoreline, an exclusive slipway, and a small private island.

Rock Cottage, Clachan-Seil, Oban, Argyll.

The Gilmours have created an impressive garden here over the years, with pretty pathways laid out, winding through attractive trees and shrubbery.

“We did a lot of work to it,” Hilary maintains. “We planted lots of rhododendrons. There are various things you cannot grow on the West Coast because of the acidic soil, and roe deer will eat mostly anything. So we went about seeing what grew very well.”

Rock Cottage sits at the end of a private driveway on the edge of the Clachan-Seil settlement and, despite its few neighbours, is very secluded.

“Easdale was originally a slate quarry place, but it is now very charming and quiet, just 20 minutes driving to Oban where all the main facilities are,” Hilary adds.

Now, having made the decision to move back across the country to the East Coast to be closer to her grown-up children, she admits she will miss the glorious Sound of Seil scenery, adding: “Having the whole family there created a lovely atmosphere in a lovely place.”

Rock Cottage, Clachan-Seil, Oban, Argyll is priced at offers over £950,000.

For more information, contact Savills on 0141-222 5875.