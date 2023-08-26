Prestige property: makeover adds spice to Victorian splendour

Glenfuir forms the western half of a substantial Victorian mansion, ensconced in one of the most coveted corners of the highly popular North Berwick, which has been fully remodelled to combine a pleasingly traditional exterior with a wonderfully contemporary interior design edge.
The scenic East Lothian coastal town is consistently voted one of the best places to live in Scotland, boasting fantastic views across the Firth of Forth and vast sandy beaches.
The mansion at 24 Fidra Road dates back to the late 19th Century and was divided into two generous-sized homes about 60 years ago.
Current owners Diane and Ian Wright bought the semi-detached property in 2017, and moved in with their two sons. The Wrights have significantly transformed their half of the address since to create an impressive blend of old and new in which to enjoy family life to the full.
“It was a house that had been untouched,” Diane recalls. “It was an older property that needed a full refurbishment, but that was in a very desirable location within North Berwick.
“Initially, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to take the project on, but I fell in love with the place because there was such a lovely atmosphere to the house.”
Glenfuir, 24 Fidra Road, North Berwick, East Lothian. Offers over £2.25m
The couple had previously restored another property in the town, but on a much smaller scale to Glenfuir, which Diane describes as “the full bhuna of refurbishments”.
Work included installing a new electric system, plumbing and roof, and the Wrights hired North Berwick-based businesses to carry out the renovations. Marc Jennings of Jellydesign oversaw the whole 18-month refurbishment project, while interior designer Emma Cross curated the new dynamic décor.
On the design, Diane explains: “We wanted to keep the old look of the place, be gentle with the property, and make sure we kept some of the features that were there. “There are some lovely ceilings and the staircase has archways, so we wanted to keep all of that. We wanted to create a contemporary feel so that the home is adapted for modern living.”
Despite Glenfuir's significant modernisation, many original features have been retained, such as a stone fireplace in the kitchen, which was originally used as a billiards room, which has been moved.
Glenfuir’s reception hall features Spanish cherry Karndean flooring, which runs throughout the ground floor, a wood-burning stove, and ornate ceiling, with plenty of light flowing from a conservatory area.
At the heart of the home is a 50-foot open-plan kitchen, dining and living area – a tastefully minimalist design take, with island and breakfast bar.
Its formal lounge is similar in size, while to the rear of the property lies an impressive new billiards room with bar area, and French doors opening to the back garden, as well as a gym with full-height glazing.
On the first floor are three ensuite bedrooms, the largest of which has a walk-in dressing room, with the fourth on the top storey.