Prestige property: makeover adds spice to Victorian splendour

2 . Glenfuir, 24 Fidra Road, North Berwick, East Lothian. Offers over £2.25m

On the design, Diane explains: “We wanted to keep the old look of the place, be gentle with the property, and make sure we kept some of the features that were there. “There are some lovely ceilings and the staircase has archways, so we wanted to keep all of that. We wanted to create a contemporary feel so that the home is adapted for modern living.” Despite Glenfuir’s significant modernisation, many original features have been retained, such as a stone fireplace in the kitchen, which was originally used as a billiards room, which has been moved. Photo: contributed