Three's a charm: go for great eastern greenery

Direct your attention to this trio of attractive addresses with verdant vistas in East Lothian.
By Sarah Devine
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 14:29 BST

Here is a gallery of some of the most impressive homes currently for sale across the region.

What is it? A splendid five-bedroom one-storey home beautifully situated within the green secluded confines of a walled garden with a listed dovecot and outbuilding. The property is flooded with light and features a newly renovated orangery.

1. Walled Garden, Bowerhouse, near Dunbar. Offers over £1.35m

What is it? A splendid five-bedroom one-storey home beautifully situated within the green secluded confines of a walled garden with a listed dovecot and outbuilding. The property is flooded with light and features a newly renovated orangery. Photo: contributed

Where is it? In a rural yet accessible setting just a little more than two miles from the harbour town of Dunbar and close to the historic village of Spott. Dunbar’s High Street is home to many specialist and independent shops, art galleries and restaurants, and the town has the additional benefit of a large supermarket on its outskirts.

2. Walled Garden, Bowerhouse, near Dunbar. Offers over £1.35m

Where is it? In a rural yet accessible setting just a little more than two miles from the harbour town of Dunbar and close to the historic village of Spott. Dunbar’s High Street is home to many specialist and independent shops, art galleries and restaurants, and the town has the additional benefit of a large supermarket on its outskirts. Photo: contributed

Interior: The entrance hall of the Walled Garden opens out to a large dining room and well-lit garden room. To one side of the floorplan lies a spacious kitchen, family room, utility room and orangery, and to the other five bedrooms, a study and garage.

3. Walled Garden, Bowerhouse, near Dunbar. Offers over £1.35m

Interior: The entrance hall of the Walled Garden opens out to a large dining room and well-lit garden room. To one side of the floorplan lies a spacious kitchen, family room, utility room and orangery, and to the other five bedrooms, a study and garage. Photo: contributed

Exterior: The gardens of the property extend to more than four acres, and the walled enclosure make it highly distinctive. The outbuilding is currently used as an artists’ studio.

4. Walled Garden, Bowerhouse, near Dunbar. Offers over £1.35m

Exterior: The gardens of the property extend to more than four acres, and the walled enclosure make it highly distinctive. The outbuilding is currently used as an artists’ studio. Photo: contribuetd

