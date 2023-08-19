2 . Walled Garden, Bowerhouse, near Dunbar. Offers over £1.35m

Where is it? In a rural yet accessible setting just a little more than two miles from the harbour town of Dunbar and close to the historic village of Spott. Dunbar’s High Street is home to many specialist and independent shops, art galleries and restaurants, and the town has the additional benefit of a large supermarket on its outskirts. Photo: contributed