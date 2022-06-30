Prestige property: Humble farmhand’s cottage transformed into a Perth and Kinross country house

Built in 1900 as a farm worker’s cottage, the original two storey, two-bedroomed cottage has been extended and improved in a huge project completed in 2000.

As such, it has retained all the character of its age, coupled with many of the advantages of new building methods – it is energy efficient for a house this size and flooded with light, thanks to double and triple-aspect windows in the spacious new public rooms.

Outside, extensive landscaping has created a garden haven.

Trinity Gask, by Auchterarder

Owners Andrew Moffat and wife Libby bought the villa in 2013 as a second home and European base – their permanent home is Australia.

Andrew says the beauty of the house changed their original plans to buy in the south east of England. He explains: “I’m Scottish-born and educated, and so on a visit up here we set our eyes on this property and just fell in love with it.

“It was a lot bigger than we needed, but we also found that it was easy to get to – 45 minutes from Edinburgh Airport, an hour from Glasgow.”

Andrew is a retired investment banker and company director. The house as he has known it has needed little work as the renovations carried out by the previous owner were so extensive.

Trinity Gask's exterior

He says: “Essentially the house is the creation of the last owner, who had the vision to turn what was a small cottage into this fantastic house full of bespoke finishes.”

The front-middle section is the only original part of the house, from which it was extended on all sides, but its matching roof lines, slate and cast-iron fittings and complementary windows mean it has retained the character of the original, while introducing a contemporary aspect.

The former owner was a hotelier celebrated for renovating period properties around the UK, and you can see that the work involved delivered the same levels of comfort and luxury to the interiors here that you would expect in the best hotels.

Andrew says: “The finishes inside are outstanding. I’ve shown the house to builders who are amazed at the craftmanship, and they have explained to me the amount of work and the specialist skills needed to achieve them.”

The traditional kitchen at Trinity Gask, by Auchterarder

The reading room on the first floor has fabric ceiling and walls in the French style, and all the radiators throughout the house have beautiful grills which softens the look.

Key features of the house include carved handrails, wooden flooring, quarry tiled floors, panelled ceilings, brass fittings, open fireplaces and roll-top baths.

For Andrew and Libby, it has been ideal but the villa also lent itself for use as a holiday let when they weren’t in residence. “People appreciate the luxury and the setting. It was highly sought after, particularly for larger family gatherings, as there is an ensuite bedroom downstairs so easily accessible for multi-generations.”

The light and airy dining area at Trinity Gask, by Auchterarder

Landscaping the garden, as Andrew understands it, was a massive undertaking: “The burn has been created by diverting the field run-off water through three new ponds, now full of lilies and irises.”

He adds: “The stone bridge which crosses it is a work of art in itself, constructed by a stonemason using traditional methods.”

The garden contains specimen trees such as silver birch, Scots pine, fir, spruce, oak, yew, rowan and aspen, as well as lawns, woodland and borders. The stunning decking over the largest pond is a further indication of the care that has been lavished on a house that has grown to fit its setting.

Trinity Gask, by Auchterarder, is priced at offers over £875,000.

For more information, contact Bell Ingram on 01738 621 121.

Trinity Gask, by Auchterarder

Trinity Gask, by Auchterarder

Trinity Gask, by Auchterarder