New builds: Breathing new life into historic East Lothian site

Two showhomes have been launched at a new housing development at the historic Blindwells location near Tranent, East Lothian.

Bellway Homes’ Prince’s Gate is close to the ancient battlefield where Bonnie Prince Charlie defeated the government’s army in the 1745 Battle of Prestonpans.

The development forms part of a vibrant new community that, when completed, will feature some 1,600 homes, a healthcare hub, a school and retail outlets.

The Queenwood showhome is priced from £360,995 and is an impressive detached villa designed for contemporary family living.

Its front exterior has a landscaped lawn and patio driveway leading to a separate garage.

Inside, on the ground floor there is a formal lounge to one side of the light and airy hallway, and a dining room on the other.

To the rear is an open-plan kitchen, with stylish fitted units and a breakfast area spanning more than 201sq ft of floor space.

Elegant French doors open directly to the property’s rear garden.

A utility room and cloakroom lie just off the breakfasting area. Upstairs, the master bedroom is ensuite and has built-in wardrobes.

The other three bedrooms are all doubles and can be easily adapted to serve as an office or study.

The detached four-bedroom Burgess style is just as impressive.

Its downstairs includes an integrated double garage and a

formal lounge to the front.

The rear open-plan kitchen, dining and family area covers almost 300sq ft.

Coupled with French doors to the garden, it provides an ideal space in which to relax or entertain.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom has ample storage and, as with bedroom two, is ensuite.

Bedrooms three and four are very spacious, and the family bathroom includes a shower and bath.

Prices are soon to be released.

When complete, Prince’s Gate will include 144 three, four and fivebedroom homes.

Additions include granite or silestone kitchen worktops, integrated appliances, carpets, vinyl or ceramic flooring, and full or half-height tiling in the bathrooms.

Families are well catered for with three primary schools nearby and Ross High School in Tranent.

The development is also appealing for commuters, as it is situated less than two miles south-east of Prestonpans, with Edinburgh city centre about 25 minutes away by car.

The M8 and M90 can be easily accessed via the A1, connecting via the City of Edinburgh Bypass.

Tranent has a good range of amenities with two supermarkets and a selection of restaurants, cafés and traditional bars.

Lynne Pringle, sales director, Bellway Homes (Scotland East), says: “Blindwells has become a key location for commuters looking for an accessible location to the city and properties have been snapped up.

“The inspiring showhomes showcase the space on offer, particularly the home office in the Queenwood, which many of our buyers are still looking for.”