Prestige property: Alpine star is Highland wonder

Dunbeg House, North Ballachulish

Set in stunning scenery overlooking Bishop’s Bay on Loch Leven, the house is in the Arts and Crafts style with distinct Scots and Art Nouveau design elements, but also a strong flavour of the Alpine.

Dunbeg was built in 1902 for the Bishop of Argyll as a wedding present for his son. The Swiss chalet style is thought to have been influenced by the bishop’s travels through Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It was designed by Alexander Ross and Robert J Macbeth of Inverness, but is unlike anything else the renowned architects ever created.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, there is very little comparable to the style in Scotland and Angus Kelly, partner at Bidwells, who is marketing Dunbeg, says that this fact – combined with the stunning setting – makes it the best coastal property on the market.

Dunbeg House, North Ballachulish

He says: “Such an architecturally interesting house, in this spectacular location, with the ability to moor a boat outside, is highly prized.”

The current owners bought the house in 2008, and since then it has undergone extensive renovations.

Kelly explains: “The work included a full refurbishment in the main house, including stripping out the ground and first floors, installing modern fittings throughout, and really investing to make sure that everything is as it should be.”

The exterior has remained almost unchanged since the house was built, and the interior – despite the modernisation work – still holds a wealth of period features, both large and small.

Dunbeg House, North Ballachulish

There is a beautiful open-well staircase with decorative carved timber posts, handrails and banisters, and all the principal rooms have moulded timber arches, architraves, wainscoting and plaster cornicing, with either an egg-and-dart or modillion detail.

The Art Nouveau fire surrounds have very typical floral details and coloured glass inlays, while the original panelled doors have brass doorknobs and finger plates, again with Art Nouveau designs.

The original first-floor balcony runs almost the full length of two sides of the house and has a glass roof with iron decorative work.

There are many excellent modern features too, however. The ground floor houses a cinema room, and the kitchen on the first floor has Edwin Loxley units, granite worktops and integrated appliances, such as the two Miele ovens and two dishwashers. And all five of the bedrooms are ensuite or share a Jack and Jill shower room.

Dunbeg House, North Ballachulish

The best of the views are from the master bedroom and the kitchen, sitting room and dining area on the first floor, which all have French doors out to the balcony.

In 2015, the owners, who are based abroad but spend a considerable amount of time at Dunbeg, built a two-bedroomed holiday cottage in its grounds. Kelly says: “It is a very pretty cottage and provides an income stream with bookings for this year and next.”

They also added a double garage with a self-contained studio on the first floor which is used as a games room but could make more accommodation.

Kelly says the gardens and surroundings are perfect for an outdoors family. “They have worked with the terrain so there are rock outcrops along the shorefront, but there is also a lot of lawn and amenity trees and plenty of room for a large gathering.

Dunbeg House, North Ballachulish

One of the highlights of the four and a half acres is the futuristic glazed seating pod set on the decking, which is pictured on our cover. Kelly says: “I don’t think I’ve seen one placed more perfectly, on the top of a rock, looking over the bay with breathtaking mountain views to the South.”

Checklist

Area Dunbeg is at the heart of a world-famous sailing area, tucked into a sheltered bay on Loch Leven, which is linked to the larger Loch Linnhe. From here, there is easy access to the islands off the West Coast by private boat, ferry or scheduled flights from the tiny Oban airport. The region is also renowned among walkers and climbers, with the Nevis Range Mountain resort 20 minutes away.

Schools Primary schools and nurseries in Onich, Ballachulish and Glencoe. And there are secondary schools at Fort William or Oban.

Interior Ground floor has a bedroom suite, cinema room and wine cellar. The first floor is the main living area with kitchen, drawing room, dining room, piano room and access to the balcony. The top floor has four ensuite bedrooms.

Exterior Five acres of mature woodland gardens with seating and views over the loch. Jetty, pier and private mooring.

Dunbeg House, North Ballachulish