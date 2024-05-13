Scotland's famous Drummond Castle Gardens, near Crieff, Perth and Kinross, which date back to 1630 and are described as 'one of Europe's most important and impressive formal gardens'. Oct 13 2022 Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith @SWNS.JPG

This isn’t the luxury fashion brand’s first time in Scotland

For the presentation of their Dior Cruise 2025 collection, this luxury fashion house is coming to Scotland on June 3.

They’ve chosen the Drummond Castle Gardens in Crieff as the al-fresco location to showcase the pieces that have been created by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. These have been inspired by their 1947 collection, which had an Écosse influence, and, we imagine that the event might also reference the ball that they threw in 1955, at Gleneagles.

This isn’t the first starry moment for Drummond Castle, where the outside space is a 19th century recreation of an original 17th century Scottish Renaissance garden, with an obelisk sundial that dates from 1630. It’s also appeared in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander, Rob Roy with Liam Neeson and even had a visit from Queen Victoria in 1842.