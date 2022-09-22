New builds: Trust in Pod for added sales incentive with Bellway Homes

Situated on Cardross Road in the sought-after coastal location, Alder Gate comprises 107 new homes. Those set to be released soon include a range of three and four-bedroom options, with prices ranging from £329,995.

The Urban Pod office on show at Alder Gate is priced from £13,895 plus VAT, and can be tailored to include additions such as air conditioning, surround-sound speaker systems, and coloured mood lighting.

It has been introduced in response to the number of people working from home (WFH), and comes with a sliding entrance door and windows, Siberian larch-clad finish, and a choice of Karndean flooring.

An example of the Urban Pod office in situ at the development

Prospective homebuyers can view two showhomes at Alder Gate – the three-bedroom Rosedale and the four-bedroom Oakmont.

The latter is priced from £359,995 at Plot 61 of the development, where there is a south-west facing rear garden.

In addition, the Oakmont features an integrated garage, a spacious living room at the front of the property, and an open-plan kitchen, breakfast and dining area to the rear. The house type also has a WC and utility room.

The Oakmont’s extensive kitchen, breakfast and dining area, with French doors leading out to the rear garden

Its master bedroom includes an ensuite shower room and wardrobe storage, and the family bathroom comes with comprehensive tiling upgrade options.

Meanwhile, the Rosedale is available at Alder Gate’s south-facing Plot 32 for £335,995, and at Plot 63, which features a south-facing rear garden, for £337,995.

This house design features a garage and an open-plan dining and living space. A separate kitchen comes with either granite or silestone worktops, under-unit lighting and integrated appliances.

Upstairs, the Rosedale’s principal bedroom is ensuite, and its third could be adapted into a playroom or additional office for those WFH.

The Rosedale showhome’s open-plan living space

Pauline Coates, sales director at Bellway Homes (Scotland West), says: “Alder Gate has been an extremely popular development as it really has the best of all worlds – fantastic scenery, a great outdoor lifestyle, good schooling, a vibrant food scene, and a regular train service. It really does offer an escape from urban living.

“Very often, clients want everything done to their new home before they move in, and the Office Pod is an extension of that. It offers people the real opportunity to combine work with being at home in a positive way, where you can close the door at the end of the day and not feel work is encroaching on your personal space.”

Helensburgh is known for Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s design masterpiece The Hill House, and has a good variety of shops, with plenty of independent retailers as well as high-street brands, and highly-rated restaurants and cafes.

The Oakmont’s extensive kitchen, breakfast and dining area

Glasgow city centre can be reached in around 45 minutes from Alder Gate by car via the M8, while the nearest train station is within walking distance.

To arrange a viewing, call Bellway Homes’ sales office on 01436 584 439.

One of the Oakmont's four double bedrooms