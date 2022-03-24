New builds: Stylish family living at Glenmavis in quiet surroundings

Homes at the development have been designed to offer flexible family living within easy reach of Glasgow’s city centre.

The four-bedroom detached Etive house type is generously proportioned with a total floor space of 1,346 square feet.

The ground floor features a large and bright hallway with a formal lounge to the front. To the rear is an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with French doors opening directly to the landscaped rear garden, as well as a separate utility room ensuring the noise from appliances is kept to a minimum in the social areas.

The Etive style kitchen

There is also a WC, under-stair storage and access to the integrated garage from the hallway.

Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts two large built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room.

Bedrooms two and three also have wardrobes, and the fourth bedroom could easily be turned into a home office or study.

The Etive's open-plan kitchen/dining area

The Leven style is slightly smaller with 1,213sq ft, however is just as impressive.

The open-plan kitchen dining space is accessed through double doors from the lounge and bedrooms three and four are single in size.

Kitchens in the two homes come with integrated dishwasher and freezer, while the bathrooms and ensuites feature stylish white sanitaryware and chrome taps.

The Annan is another four-bedroom option which benefits from a dining room or office on the ground floor, in place of a garage.

The lounge of the Etive house type

There will be a range of three- and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached properties at the development.

The location is ideal for those seeking a semi-rural home within commuting distance to the city as both the M80 and M8 motorways are nearby and Airdrie train station is on the main line between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The area has a very good range of both non-denominational and faith primary and secondary schools and there are ample amenities at Airdrie, which is less than ten minutes away by car.

Regional sales director at Dawn Homes, Liz Cleghorn, said: “We’re really pleased to unveil our new showhomes at Mayfields.”

A bedroom in the Leven model

The Leven's light and airy open-plan kitchen/dining room