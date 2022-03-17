New builds: Let Earl's Way hold you in its Fife sway

Exterior of The Oakmont

Earl’s Way, from Bellway Homes (Scotland East), will feature145 properties when complete and is situated a mile north of Glenrothes’ town centre, which boasts extensive shopping and leisure facilities.

Prices for homes now available to reserve at Earl’s Way start at £216,995 for the semi-detached Glencoe model at Plot 93.

The three-bedroom home has been designed with family living in mind and benefits from an integrated garage, French doors in the kitchen which open directly to a south-facing rear garden and an ensuite master bedroom.

The Oakmont, available at various plots at the development, is a larger, four-bedroom detached option.

The ground-floor hallway of this house type has a formal lounge to the front with a spacious open-plan kitchen-dining area, with a separate utility room and WC, to the rear. Again there are elegant French doors in the dining space, which lead out to the garden.

Upstairs, each of the four bedrooms are doubles, with the principal featuring a built-in wardrobe and ensuite, while the family bathroom has sleek white sanitaryware and comes with a choice of ceramic tiling.

Also just launched is the three-bedroom detached Rosedale, from £240,995, which has an open-plan living and dining space with a partitioned modern kitchen. This style is available at many plots throughout Earl’s Way.

Lynn Pringle, sales director at Bellway Homes (Scotland East), says: “We are thrilled to be launching our first development in Glenrothes, creating much needed housing for the town in an amazing quiet residential location, yet within walking distance of local amenities.

“We expect a lot of interest from local people who are perhaps embracing the benefits of hybrid working, but want larger rooms and more space so they can have a dedicated home office and a larger garden.”

Glenrothes, which has won multiple horticultural awards in the Beautiful Scotland and Britain in Bloom contests for the quality of its parks and landscaping, is also known for its numerous outdoor sculptures and artworks.

The town has a range of local amenities and is home to the Kingdom Shopping Centre, which has a wide selection of high street stores, along with cafes, a library and the Rothes Halls, its theatre and civic centre.

Just 0.2 miles from the A92, Earl’s Way is great for commuters. It is approximately 30 minutes south of Dundee and 50 minutes north of Edinburgh.

There are a number of primary schools within walking distance of the development and Glenrothes High School is just a five-minute drive away.

All homes come with a ten-year NHBC warranty and a range of additions, including intruder alarms, heated towel rails, stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler.

Reservations for viewing appointments are now being taken by Bellway’s on-site sales office at Earl’s Way, telephone 01592 551 657 to secure a slot.

