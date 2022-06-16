New builds: Showhomes display life in Stoneyetts Village

The four-bedroom Langwood and Limewood are the first showhomes of their kind in Scotland and are the latest in Miller Homes’ portfolio.

Decorated by interior designer Eileen Kesson of Envision, the showhomes have been created in contrasting styles, showcasing the various ways buyers can put their stamp on their new home.

The Langwood’s ground floor features a dedicated study or office for home workers, as well as a formal lounge with a large bay window and elegant French doors opening to a rear family space.

The Langwood

There is a WC, under-stair storage and a separate laundry room.

The design type’s open-plan kitchen, dining and family space boasts double doors that open to a landscaped garden and a New York pearl-grey gloss kitchen, designed by Symphony.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom is generously proportioned and features a large wardrobe and ensuite.

Bedrooms two and three are double in size, while the fourth could be adapted into a second study or work area.

The Limewood

The family bathroom includes Porcelanosa ceramic tiles and sanitaryware by Ideal Standard.

The Limewood has a similar layout on the ground floor, but has an integrated garage in place of the study or office option.

The principal bedroom has a double built-in wardrobe and bedrooms three and four share a Jack and Jill ensuite shower room.

The Limewood

Prices for the two styles are to be released soon.

Meanwhile, the four-bedroom Oakwood is available at plots 132, 133 and 134, priced at £348,000, £355,000 and £373,000 respectively.

This model has a separate garage, bay-windowed lounge and study/office on the ground floor. It too benefits from a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family area to the rear, with French doors opening directly to the garden beyond.

The master bedroom has all the attributes of the Limewood, and there is storage in the design type’s light and airy landing.

The Langwood

The four-bedroom Hartwood is also available and can be reserved online. It is priced between £350,000 and £376,000.

Louise Caldwell, sales director for Miller Homes Scotland West, says: “Stoneyetts Village is our thriving new community, comprising three to five-bedroom new-build homes from our latest portfolio, perfect for growing and established families alike.

“Ideally situated, Stoneyetts Village enjoys many benefits of suburban living with easy access to Glasgow and the wider Central Belt.

“Offering something for everyone, we’re excited for buyers to enjoy all the great local amenities, and we look forward to supporting the local community over the coming months and years.”

Stoneyetts Village is a new neighbourhood of energy-efficient three, four and five-bedroom homes set in a historic community surrounded by countryside while within reach of Glasgow, just a 20-minute drive away.

Interested buyers can arrange a viewing of the showhomes by telephoning 03301 735 521.

The Hartwood exterior