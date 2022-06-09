New builds: Make the most of Light and Space in Ayrshire

The homebuilder has released a trio of five-bedroom detached villa styles for sale at Florence Wynd, which will comprise 27 four and five-bedroom properties.

Currently available are the Garvie, Melville and Darroch, priced at £495,000, £569,000 and £469,995 respectively.

They are part of Cala’s Light and Space Collection, which has been designed to promote relaxed living and provide dedicated spaces for entertaining and working.

The Garvie has been developed for luxury family living. On the ground floor of Plot 6, there is a separate formal lounge to the front, which is accessed via elegant French doors and includes 208 sq ft of floor space.

There is an integrated double garage, ample storage and a utility room to ensure noise from appliances is kept to a minimum.

To the rear is an impressive350 sq ft open-plan family living, dining and kitchen area which features Bosch appliances, induction hob and bi-folding doors to the landscaped rear garden.

Upstairs, the master and second bedrooms boast a large-built in wardrobe and ensuite shower room. Bedrooms two and three also have storage and a fifth smaller bedroom can be used as an office or study.

The family bathroom includes sanitaryware by Laufen and contemporary taps and fittings.

The L-shaped Melville house type has a dedicated study off its entrance hall, which leads to a lounge with French doors to the patio, a WC and storage.

To the left of the lounge is a spacious open-plan islanded kitchen, living and dining space, covering almost 670 sq ft, with bi-fold doors to the outside.

The unit’s double garage is accessed through a separate utility off the kitchen.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and Juliette balcony, while bedroom two has an ensuite shower room.

The release follows the sell-out success of Cala’s Florence Gardens development, also in Doonfoot.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (West), says: “With more people keen to maximise outdoor space, the prospect of escaping to the coast permanently has never been more popular or appealing. Florence Gardens attracted buyers from across Scotland – and even south of the Border – so we’re expecting Florence Wynd to be equally in-demand.

“This more intimate pocket of outstanding family homes will tick a lot of boxes for growing and established families – including proximity to schools and local amenities, as well as access to an expanse of beach just ten minutes’ walk away.

“A handful of the plots even boast views across the Firth of Clyde which are just breath-taking, with the Isle of Arran visible on a clear day.”

Doonfoot is 1.5 miles south of Ayr, and an hour and 20-minute drive to the port town of Stranraer.

To book a viewing, telephone the Cala Homes (West) sales team on 01292 428 756.

