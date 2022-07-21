New builds: Showcasing Penicuik as a perfect setting

In a tree-lined setting with unparalleled views of the Pentland Hills, Belwood Oaks offers a variety of spacious homes that are perfect for growing families and commuters in search of more space and greenery, less than nine miles from Edinburgh city centre.

Prospective homebuyers can visit the five-bedroom detached Dewar and the four-bedroom detached Cleland showhomes, both of which have been styled by Show Business Interiors of Crewe in Cheshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prices for the four and five-bedroom homes at the Penicuik development range between £499,995 and £575,000.

Cala Homes (East) Scotland, Belwood Oaks, Dewar. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography

Prices for The Dewar have yet to be released, but its showhome features a mix of subtle blues and ochre tones and has been designed to reflect the surrounding countryside.

On the ground floor, it benefits from a double garage and a formal lounge, which is entered via elegant double doors and provides access to its landscaped rear garden via French doors.

At the heart of the property is an open-plan kitchen, dining and family space, with bi-folding doors that lead to a patio would be great for entertaining on warm evenings.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom is generously proportioned with more than 245sq ft of space, and has an ensuite and two integrated wardrobes.

Cala Homes (East) Scotland, Belwood Oaks, Dewar. Image: Chris Humpbreys Photography.

The second bedroom also boasts an ensuite, and the fifth, smaller bedroom could easily be adapted into an office.

The Cleland, which is priced at £505,000 at Plot 179 of Belwood Oaks, is just as impressive. Again it has a lounge to the front of the ground floor, and an open-plan kitchen and family hub with bi-folding doors to the rear.

On the Cleland’s first floor, the master and second bedrooms are ensuite, and the family bathroom features white sanitaryware from Laufen and chrome towel warmers.

Cala Homes (East) Scotland, Belwood Oaks, Cleland. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography

Designer kitchens for both house types come with Siemens appliances, including a touch-control induction hob and dishwasher, and homes at the development also benefit from solar panels and EV charging provision.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (East), says: “Belwood Oaks has been selling well, but it goes without saying that we are excited to really showcase the lifestyle on offer in Penicuik with two new incredible showhomes in our new phase.

“Both the Cleland and the Dewar are popular homestyles and – thanks to our high-quality specification and style, as well as the outstanding interior design – potential buyers can really get an insight into life at Belwood Oaks, as well as some inspiration for those who decide to make the move.

Cala Homes (East) Scotland, Belwood Oaks, Cleland. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography

“Potential homebuyers can view the showhomes by appointment which can be booked directly by contacting the sales team on site.”

The development is ideal for young families as two primaries and Beeslack Community High School are all less than a mile away.

To book a viewing or for more information, call Cala’s sales team on 01968 458 644.

Cala Homes (East) Scotland, Belwood Oaks, Dewar. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography