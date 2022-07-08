New builds: Better see Blackdog's homes for yourself

The settlement is close to beautiful beaches at Balmedie andNewburgh – home to about 400 seals – and is just four miles from Scotstown Moor Nature Reserve.

Kirkwood Homes’ Strabathie Village development is a stone’s throw away from Blackdog and has a wide range of three, four and five-bedroom properties available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer’s four-bedroom detached Lyon model has been attracting interest from growing families and upsizers, thanks to its 1,829sq ft of floor space.

Inside the Lyon. Image: Niall Hastie

Priced at £429,995, the dwelling at plot 14 comes with an integrated single garage, and its entrance opens to a bright and airy hallway.

There is a formal lounge to the front of the ground floor, which is south-facing – meaning it is flooded with light for most of the day.

To the rear is a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family space, complete with contemporary appliances and fittings.

Elegant French doors open directly to a landscaped garden and there is a separate utility room.

The Birse showhome. Image: Niall Hastie

The generously-proportioned upstairs landing of the Lyon has a dedicated area for use as an office or study, and the master bedroom has a large walk-in wardrobe and ensuite shower room.

The house type’s second bedroom also has an ensuite and all the others enjoy ample storage.

Meanwhile, the Birse design is a three-bedroom option priced at £359,995 and covers 1,464sq ft of space. Downstairs, its lounge features double doors that open onto a garden patio area, and provides the perfect space for summertime entertaining.

The model’s open-plan kitchen and dining area has an added utility room and there is a garage to the rear of the property.

The Birse house type. Image: Niall Hastie

A winding staircase leads to the principal bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, and a room designed for use as a study.

Bedrooms two and three are double in size and feature integrated wardrobes.

Also available at Strabathie Village is the five-bedroom Lomond model, which costs £399,995 and features 1,673sq ft of space.

The Birse. Image: Niall Hastie

Michelle Kidd, senior sales advisor at Kirkwood Homes, says: “Strabathie Village is a stunning coastal development offering an extensive range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, each presented with an unrivalled build quality and specification.

“This exciting new development offers a variety of internal layouts to cater for all needs and preferences.

“Strabathie Village presents a unique opportunity to live within close proximity to all that the city centre has to offer, with a pretty, sandy beach and coastal trail right on the doorstep – allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds.”

Blackdog is at the tip of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, which stretches from the famed harbour town of Stonehaven through Kincardineshire and around the city of Aberdeen.

There are amenities nearby at Bridge of Don Retail Park, and schools include Balmedie Primary and Bridge of Don Academy.

To arrange a viewing, call Kirkwood Homes on 01330 833 595.

Exterior of the Birse