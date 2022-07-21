New builds: Craigowl Law invites viewers

House-hunters are invited to view the Tambrook showhome, pictured, at Avant Homes’ Craigowl Law development near Dundee, where prices range from £329,995 to £369,995.

By Sarah Devine
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:10 am

Theresa Barbour, Avant Homes Scotland’s sales and marketing director, says: “Craigowl Law benefits from being ideally situated in a semi-rural location in the north of Dundee, close to the picturesque Clatto Country Park and a short driving distance from Dundee city centre.

“The development is also near to excellent road links connecting residents to some of Scotland’s major towns and cities. All of this makes Craigowl Law an ideal destination for buyers.

“It is an exciting time at Craigowl Law as we have just launched our brand-new Tambrook showhome and would encourage prospective buyers to pay us a visit to see an Avant home first-hand.”

Representative of the Tambrook

To arrange a viewing, visit Avant Homes' website here.

Representative Tambrook open-plan kitchen and living space. Image credit Avant Homes
Representative second living room space. Image credit Avant Homes
Representative open-plan living space. Image credit Avant Homes
