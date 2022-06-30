New builds: Rural opportunity close to the Granite City

The Countesswells site, four miles west of the city, is well suited for families seeking a home conveniently situated for the Granite City but surrounded by rolling countryside.

The detached showhomes available to view include the Brechin and the Dalmally models.

The first style is available from £479,995 and comes with an LBTT contribution or part exchange.

David Wilson Countesswells, Dalmally show home. Image: Richard Frew Photography & Film

On the Brechin’s ground floor is a dedicated study or office space and a generously-proportioned formal lounge, which covers 229sq ft of floor space, to the rear.

Most impressive, however, is the 356-sq ft, open-plan kitchen and dining area, which provides the perfect place for entertaining with elegant French doors opening directly onto a landscaped garden.

The kitchen includes an island breakfast bar and a double oven, and there is a garage and separate utility room.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms in the Brechin are double sized and the master bedroom is ensuite.

David Wilson Countesswells, Dalmally show home. Image: Richard Frew Photography & Film

The four-bedroom Dalmally, meanwhile, is priced from £409,995 and also comes with an LBTT contribution or part exchange.

Downstairs, the house type includes an integrated single garage and a formal lounge, which is flooded with light for most of the day and covers 192 sq ft.

The home’s main feature is its 275-sq ft open-plan kitchen and dining space, which also boasts French doors leading to a rear garden.

David Wilson Countesswells, Dalmally show home. Image: Richard Frew Photography & Film

There is also a WCon this level, accessed via a utility room, which has space for a washing machine as well as a tumble dryer.

The master bedroom upstairs has ample storage and also boasts an ensuite shower room.

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt Developments North Scotland, says: “Countesswells has quickly become one of Aberdeen’s most vibrant and thriving communities.

“This development truly offers the best of both suburban and urban living. It’s surrounded by open green space, while also being close to the Aberdeen City Bypass.”

The Brechin showhome exterior

He says the development has so far been popular with growing families, as well as downsizers seeking easy access to Aberdeen.

The bypass is a five-minute drive away and leads to the A90, connecting to Fraserburgh, Dundee, and Edinburgh.

Hazelhead and Cults academies are nearby and a new £18.9 million primary school for the locality is expected to open next year.

And there are plenty of leisure facilities surrounding the community, including golf courses at Hazelhead and Westhill.

Palmer adds: “We’re looking to have an open day in early July which will allow customers to view a wide range of four-bedroom house types, in addition to the fully furnished show homes. It’s not often we have so many different house styles available for viewing, so we’d encourage potential buyers to come along to avoid missing out.”

Find out more by calling the sales team at David Wilson Homes on 0330 134 5755.