New builds: Penthouse perfect for high-profile address

The Penthouse at The Crescent Donaldsons by CALA Homes (East). Picture: Chris Humphreys Photography

A high-profile launch event – entitled Festival on the Top Floor –was headlined by world-famous violinist Nicola Benedetti and featured canapes by chef Dean Banks of the Pompadour at Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

Covering 2,655sq ft – with a terrace of equal size – the penthouse is a modern luxurious home that is arguably just as impressive and elegant as the 19th-Century Playfair building The Crescent surrounds.

Along with the final collection of apartments, the penthouse has just been released for sale with a price of offers over £2.25 million and a closing date of Thursday, 21 April.

The three-bedroom property boasts triple-aspect views across the city and the Pentlands, lending itself well to modern living with as much outdoor space as indoor.

Accessed via a staircase or private lift, the hallway leads to a spacious open-plan kitchen-dining area that features sleek Leicht handleless soft-close units, a Quooker Fusion tap, and an island with Gaggenau touch-control induction hob.

There is a separate utility room, and a family room to the rear, while the living room is off to the side.

Both the formal lounge and dining space can open to the outside terrace via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

All three bedrooms are ensuite with built-in wardrobes, and the master bedroom has the additional benefit of a dressing area.

The wrap-around roof terrace has ample space for entertaining with the cityscape and leafy surrounds as its backdrop.

The penthouse’s specification boasts underfloor heating, chrome towel warmers in the main bathroom, where there is a choice of Porcelanosa tiles, as well as secure underground parking and EV chargers.

Taking the formation of a bold arc, replicating the Georgian streets of the West End, The Crescent comprises 84 glass-fronted apartments designed by architect Richard Murphy.

Other available homes include Plot 10, which is a beautifully decorated two-bedroom first-floor showhome priced at £1.045m. And, for a limited time, it comes with a £15,000 LBTT contribution.

Plot 10 benefits from private lift access and a very generous open-plan kitchen, dining and living area which boasts more than 600sq ft of floor space.

Plots 66 and 53 are both on the first floor of The Crescent’s East Wing and are two-bedroom apartments priced at £999,000 and £985,000, respectively.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (East), says: “We are delighted to finally unveil the incredible penthouse at The Crescent. This is a truly unique property for both Cala and Edinburgh, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to the market.

“The Crescent boasts modern living within a spectacular country estate setting – it truly is an exceptional property.”

