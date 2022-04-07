New builds: Flexible approach to living in Royal Deeside

The site comprises impressive three, four, five and six-bedroom homes, with prices starting at £499,995 for the Lyon house type to £799,995 for the Rannoch.

The latter is a grand six-bedroom detached villa that offers a vast 4,025sq ft of floor space.

On the ground floor, the entrance vestibule opens to a bright and airy hallway with a grand staircase. A formal lounge is situated to the front, as well as a guest bedroom, which could be adapted for use as an office, study or playroom.

External image of the Rannoch

To the rear is a remarkable open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, which the developer describes as a “versatile hub for family life”. The German kitchen features stone worktops, an island and top-rate appliances

Striking French doors open directly to the landscaped rear garden, while a pantry and utility room lead to a separate executive garden room, which could make an ideal bar or home gym. And its integrated garage is large enough for two cars.

The first floor has a spacious wraparound landing with a library space. The main bedroom has a large ensuite bathroom entered via a generously-proportioned dressing room.

Bedrooms two and three are also ensuite and all five have built-in storage.

The Rannoch style features an external garden room

Also featuring a garden room is the five-bedroom Torridon model, which is priced at £709,995 and available at various plots in the Inchmarlo development.

Despite the slightly smaller 3,078sq ft floorplan, the style is just as opulent with high-end features throughout.

Three of the four bedrooms upstairs are ensuite and there is a dedicated home office.

The Lyon is also suited to growing families and those seeking more space. It has a total of 1,808 sq ft of floor space and its open-plan kitchen-dining room has a breakfast bar and French doors.

External view of the Torridon house type

All four bedrooms boast integrated wardrobes and the master bedroom has an ensuite with a rainfall shower.

“I would say Inchmarlo is a really unique development as it offers a semi-rural feel amongst the beautiful backdrop of RoyalDeeside – yet it’s literally three minutes from the bustling High Street in Banchory,” says Sally Rudd, sales advisor at Inchmarlo.

“This isn’t something usually available within housing developments, and I think the fact that people can enjoy the best of both worlds will absolutely make this development popular with those who want to live in a quiet and picturesque location, without feeling isolated.”

Inside the Lyon model. Picture: Niall Hastie

She adds: “The homes we’re building at Inchmarlo are the highest specification of homes that we’ve ever built as a company. In every home there’s an exceptionally high quality of finish, and in the larger house types, such as the Rannoch and the Torridon, we’ve never seen a specification quite like this.”

Inchmarlo is a half-hour drive to the Cairngorms National Park and 40 minutes to Aberdeen city centre.

To find out more and to arrange a viewing, call Kirkwood Homes on 01330 715 005

The Lyon's lounge. Image: Niall Hastie

The Lyon has space for home working. Image: Niall Hastie