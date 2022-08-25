New builds: New twist on modern living at Straiton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tiree at Dandara East Scotland’s Ashgrove development is ideally situated for commuters to the Capital, as well as those seeking plenty of countryside, with the Straiton Pond Local Reserve and Pentland Hills Regional Park both within easy reach.

Ashgrove has been designed to suit first-time buyers, growing families, and those hoping to combine city living with access to the great outdoors.

The Tiree showpiece is an impressive five-bedroom detached family home with double garage.

Interior showhome photography of the Tiree show home at Dandara Ashgrove development in Edinburgh. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Its L-shaped ground floor plan features a formal lounge with elegant French doors, as well as an open-plan kitchen, dining and family room, which also has double doors leading to a landscaped garden. This level also features a dedicated utility space, a WC and plenty of storage.

The fitted kitchens include a choice of laminate worktops and appliances, and the bathrooms feature a white porcelain suite and a range of tiling from a preselected range.

Upstairs, the generously-proportioned landing includes enough space for a home office, and bedrooms one and two are ensuite.

Showcasing what life could be like there for families, the nursery has animal motif wallpaper and children will be mesmerised by the Formula One-themed bedroom.

The Tiree's lounge. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

The opening of the showhome comes ahead of Dandara’s next release at Ashgrove, which will include the four-bedroomed Islay, Arran, and Iona, plus the five-bedroomed Shetland and Canna.

Prices for the Tiree will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the four-bedroom Orkney townhouse is priced £337,995 and covers three storeys. Its ground floor boasts a garage, a garden room with double doors, and a WC, while the first floor features a lounge with Juliette balcony, kitchen-dining room and fourth bedroom.

The second floor incorporates an ensuite double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe.

The master bedroom is ensuite. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Lisa Archibald, head of sales for Dandara East of Scotland, says: “The response to the new showhome has been incredible, it seems to give everyone who visits an instant mood boost.

“This stylish home has elements that will appeal to every type of buyer, from the smart lounge to the animal-themed nursery, and the child’s bedroom, which has attracted quite a lot of attention from would-be Lewis Hamilton’s of all ages.”

The F1-themed bedroom in the Tiree showhome. Image: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Ashgrove is less than half a mile from the new park-and-ride bus service into the Capital, and has easy access to the City Bypass. Edinburgh Airport is just a little more than ten miles away.

Two primary schools are within walking distance, one of which –Paradykes Primary – is part of a recently opened community facility which includes wrap-around care offering, a library, medical centre, early years’ provision, and various leisure facilities.

For more information, or to arrange a visit to the Tiree showhome, visit www.dandara.com/ashgrove or telephone 0131-341 1873.