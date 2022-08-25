Hidden gem: Secluded byre plot invites buyer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a traditional estate farmhouse on the fringe of the village of Connel, near Oban, and originally dates from the mid-1800s.

The dwelling lies in a secluded location, but has fabulous open views to Ben Cruachan, and is just a mile or so from the coast, and two miles to a mainline railway station at Connel Bridge.

The area abounds with sandy beaches, boat marinas, and opportunities for walking, cycling and watersports.

Achavaich – or “the field with the byre” – has been in the same ownership for the last 20 years, firstly as a home to Graham Wilson’s young family. His two daughter’s attended the local primary school in their early years and, after the family moved to Glasgow for work commitments, Achavaich was passed on to Graham’s parents who enjoyed their retirement here.

He says of the house: “The girls have happy memories, especially the surrounding countryside – the hills and sea were their playgrounds.

“They have a real attachment to Achavaich, especially as it was passed on to their grandparents after we moved south.”

It is a beautifully presented traditional farmhouse, but its converted barn adds extra accommodation to a buildingwhich must have started life as a quite modest home.

The main house has a traditional layout with characteristic features such as thick walls, deep windows and original fireplaces. On the ground floor there is a lounge and a separate dining room with a sitting area and an oil-fired Rayburn.

The kitchen is entered via a boot room and was originally the dairy of the old cottage – it still has the old stone counter top used to keep milk and butter cool.

Upstairs are two charming bedrooms and a bathroom, all boasting coombed ceilings and wooden floors. There is a small south-facing conservatory off the entrance hall too.

The converted byre is now a spectacular double-height kitchen and lounge, with a central wood-burning stove and French doors to the property’s front lawn. There is a bathroom and a ladder stair leads up to a mezzanine room with the benefit of a huge window.

Outside, but still attached to the house, is a stable and a further outbuilding which could offer scope for more expansion.

Andrew Fuller of Bell Ingram, which is marketing Achavaich, says the barn conversion, which acts as a standalone apartment, has been used as overflow accommodation, and the next owner may want to offer holiday lets. But, he adds that the real appeal of Achavaich is likely to be as a characterful family home, rather than a business.

He says: “It has privacy, but also easy access to Oban. It is a really central location and easy to get to Fort William, or south to Oban, down the peninsula to Campbeltown, or across to Dalmally and to Glasgow.”

Fuller says the wider area is vibrant and there are increasing numbers of buyers looking to move here. “There is a lot going on in Oban – good quality restaurants and a pub scene. There are festivals and gatherings held year-round.

“There is definitely a boom in West Coast property. And it isn’t a holiday home market, it is people taking the opportunity to relocate now that they don’t feel they have to be in a city to do their jobs.

“If you are going to work nine-to-five on a computer, where better to do it than somewhere you can just step outside the door and be in this incredible place?”

Achavaich, Connel, Argyll and Bute, is priced at offers over £560,000.

For more information, contact Bell Ingram on 01631-567 791.

