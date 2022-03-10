New builds: Enjoy peaceful green space amid the granite

The Yew exterior

Situated at John Porter Wynd, the homes are on the prestigious western edge of Aberdeen and are just a 15-minute drive from Union Street. Hazelwood presents a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, priced from £249,950.

For growing families or those seeking additional space, the newly-released five-bedroom Yew houstype at £574,950 is generously proportioned.

The detached dwelling features a 192.3-sqm formal lounge to the front of the ground floor which, provides access to an light and airy open-plan kitchen and dining space to the rear.

The Maple kitchen and dining area

At the corner-based Plot 101, the model comes with a sun room added on to the open-plan area, ensuring it is filled with light throughout most of the day.

Bi-folding doors open directly to the landscaped garden which is south-west facing.

The ground floor also has a WC, separate utility room and an integrated garage.

Upstairs there is ample storage as well as five double bedrooms, two of which are ensuite and have built-in wardrobes, as well as a family bathroom.

The living room of the Maple

Alternatively, one of the developer’s most popular styles is the detached Maple. There are newly-released examples of the design at plots 93, 94 and 95, all priced at £439,950 and ready to reserve for a spring completion.

The Maple has a similar floorplan to the Yew, although it is slightly smaller and without the sun room. That said, the house type offers plenty of space, including 175sq ft in the lounge and 294sq ft in the open-plan kitchen-dining area.

The master bedroom is ensuite and the fourth bedroom is single, meaning it could easily be adapted into an office or study.

The living room in the Beech

The Beech is another four-bedroom option, priced at £539,950, with an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, which opens to the garden. All bedrooms are double in size and two are ensuite.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales for Dandara Aberdeen, says: “We’ve seen a really great mix of buyers, particularly local buyers, at our Hazelwood development, from first-time buyers and families to people looking to upsize or downsize – there’s something for everyone.

“The development is situated in the West End of Aberdeen, it is a hard location to beat.

“We have woodland walks and one of the city’s most loved parks – Hazlehead – right on our doorstep, which also has a golf course and foot golf course.

The Yew's kitchen

“The city centre is minutes away and it is well situated for business centres, the airport and train station. Road links are excellent, so travelling by car heading in all directions is very easy.”

Hazelwood has several accessible transport links by rail, road, and plane, with Aberdeen International Airport and Aberdeen train station a short distance away.

For more information, go online and visit www.dandara.com

The Yew's dining space