New builds: Kilmaurs plot offers city commuters country chic

The Harford

The Edinburgh developer revealed its impressive five-bedroom detached Harford house type last weekend.

At 1,609 square feet, the property is generously proportioned and considered ideal for buyers with children, or home workers looking to use its smaller fifth bedroom as an office, and benefits from an integrated garage and landscaped garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Floor plan

Artist's impression of the Larchwood house type

The entrance of the Harford opens out into a spacious hallway with a grand staircase and WC.

To the front of the ground floor is a formal lounge with bay window. Covering 211sq ft, this living area is very spacious, although its fire should ensure that it feels cosy on colder days.

To the rear is an open-plan kitchen and dining area, featuring French doors which open directly to the home’s west-facing rear garden, which is flooded with sunlight in the afternoon.

The light and airy dining/family space

The house type’s kitchen is available in a choice of colours and its separate laundry room offers ample storage.

Upstairs, the 134sq ft principal bedroom boasts a built-in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room.

Three of the other bedrooms are double sized, with one also featuring an ensuite, while the fifth bedroom is single.

The family bathroom comes with Porcelanosa ceramic tiling and contemporary sanitaryware.

The lounge of the Harford

The style is available at nine plots at the Evergreen Manor development and prices are yet to be released.

Currently available to reserve is the four-bedroom semi-detached Larchwood house type, priced at £247,000 on the west-facing Plot 60, and £245,000 at Plot 59.

This model has an open-plan living and dining area with French doors to its garden and an adjoining kitchen.

Popular location

Principal bedroom with ensuite

Louise Caldwell, sales director for Miller Homes Scotland West, says: “We are incredibly excited to be welcoming interested buyers to our community of brand-new homes at Evergreen Manor in Kilmaurs. East Ayrshire is becoming a very popular location for families to set up home, because of its rural surroundings but easy access to Glasgow by train or car in just 20 minutes. If your head is in the city, but your heart is in the country, Evergreen Manor is the ideal place to call home.

“Our five-bedroom Harford showhome will give prospective buyers a taste of what life can be like in our new-build homes, showcasing that each room can be customised and tailored to suit every type of buyer.

“The theme of this showhome is country chic, working closely with our interior designer, Eileen Kesson, to bring the outdoor in and reflect the beautiful leafy surroundings.

“We’ve already welcomed clients in to see the showhome, and we’ve had wonderful feedback. We’re delighted to be building in Ayrshire again, and if recent interest is anything to go by, Evergreen Manor looks set to be in high demand.”

To book an appointment to visit the Harford showhome, telephone03301 627 290 or go online and visit www.millerhomes.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.