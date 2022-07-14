New builds: Invitation to showhome triple treat

Prospective buyers can view the Baxter, Blair and Fraser showhomes between 11am and 4pm without the need to book an appointment at Taylor Wimpey’s Duncarnock development, off Springfield Road.

Each home has been designed to showcase the space and style available in the growing neighbourhood, that forms part of the Barrhead South Masterplan.

The four-bedroomed Fraser is a detached villa with an integrated garage. To the front of the house type’s ground floor is a formal lounge, with a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area to the rear that features elegant French doors opening onto a landscaped garden.

There is ample storage on this level, both under the stairs and off the dining space.

Upstairs, a landing leads to the principal bedroom which has an ensuite shower and enough space for a desk. Bedrooms two and three are double in size, and the fourth could be used for young children or as a study.

Prices for the Fraser are yet to be confirmed.

The Blair is a three-bedroom semi-detached option with driveway and is priced at £252,000. It has been designed to suit modern lifestyles for both couples and young families.

The lounge in the Blair style

This model also benefits from a separate lounge, and again has an open-plan kitchen-dining area with French doors to its garden, and an ensuite master bedroom.

Meanwhile, the Baxter – prices for which are also yet to be confirmed – is another three-bedroom semi-detached house design with allocated parking.

Downstairs, there is a sizable kitchen situated at the front of the floorplan, and an open-plan dining and living space to the rear.

Upstairs, the Baxter’s main bedroom is large enough to fit plenty of storage and a study space.

The Blair's kitchen

The homes come with Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms and a ten-year NHBC warranty.

Homebuyers will also benefit from a range of infrastructure improvements to Barrhead, including a new railway station and transport upgrades.

Audrey Ross, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, says “Our showhome open days aim to provide prospective buyers with the flexibility to pop in and visit our three new showhomes in Barrhead at a time that suits them. There’s no need to make an appointment, and we hope that interested buyers will pop in and be inspired to make their move to a new home here.

A bedroom in the Blair house type

“We also understand that buying a new home is a huge milestone and we want to make sure that our customers have as straightforward and enjoyable an experience as possible. We’re here to help every step of the way and our team is available to answer any questions about buying a new home with us.

“With virtual tours, development plans and layouts for each of our house types, we have everything we need at our fingertips to help buyers make the move to a new home.”

For more information, telephone Taylor Wimpey West Scotland on 0141-473 0015.

The lounge in the Fraser model