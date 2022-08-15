New builds: Granite City delights with double welcome

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buyers can choose from a range of three, four and five-bedroom properties, situated three miles from the heart of the Granite City.

Now available at Hazelwood is the five-bedroom Yew with sunroom, priced from £574,950. The developer says this is its most popular style, thanks to its spacious layout and impressive lounge with double doors leading to a spectacular family hub to the rear.

This includes an open-plan kitchen and dining room with added sunroom, which ensures the space is filled with light. A bright and airy hallway leads to a generously-proportioned formal lounge and includes ample storage, as well as an under-stair WC.

The Yew's dining room

A utility room off the kitchen ensures noise from appliances is kept to a minimum in social areas, and there is an integrated garage.

Upstairs, the Yew’s principal and second bedrooms have large-sized built-in wardrobes and are ensuite.

The three other bedrooms are double in size, and the house type’s family bathroom includes a contemporary white porcelain suite comprising a bath with shower. There is a choice of tiles available, and the kitchen includes a variety of worktops and units.

The four-bedroom Beech is priced from £539,950 and examples at Hazelwood are ready to move into this summer. It is similar in layout to the Yew, and features all of the same high specifications throughout.

A CGI showing the exterior of the Yew house type

Priced from £444,950, the Maple is another four-bedroom option at the development, which has French doors leading to a landscaped rear garden in its open-plan kitchen-dining space – ideal for entertaining during the warmer months.

At The Grange, the three-bedroom detached Hazel can be reserved, with prices starting at £399,950, the Beech is available from £544,950, and the Yew from £554,950.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, says: “We have seen a big upturn in enquiries from house hunters in recent months as the market seems to be starting to turn a corner, perhaps as a result of oil prices increasing and a new sense of optimism about the future of the city from local people.

A double bedroom in the Yew

“Aberdeen has so much to offer families, with great schools, low levels of pollution, lots of great cultural attractions and beautiful scenery.”

Since the launch of Hazelwood and The Grange, both sites have proved popular, creating tight-knit communities of families and first-time buyers who can enjoy the nearby Hazlehead Park and superb local amenities.

Ideal for commuters, Aberdeen train station is less than four miles away. For travel by road, residents benefit from their close proximity to the A90, which connects to Dundee and Edinburgh, while the A96 heads north to Inverness.

For prospective buyers with children, Hazelhead primary and secondary schools are close by and Albyn School, St Margaret’s School for Girls and Robert Gordon’s College are local independent alternatives.

The open-plan kitchen and dining space in the Hazel. Image: Michael Dickie

To arrange a visit to see Hazelwood and The Grange, call Dandara on 01224-064 212.

An exterior impression of the Maple