New builds: Grandhome designs delights at Bridge of Don

The Glenfinnan showhome. Image: Niall Hastie

When complete, the settlement will consist of homes, cafes, shops, schools and other community facilities, all within walking distance of each other.

Aboyne-based developer AJC Homes is building a collection of 46 properties there, including two-bedroom apartments, a range of detached houses and bungalows, and two to three-bedroom semi-detached and terraced villas.

The Fintray house type at Plot 21 is a two-bedroom end-terrace home priced at £238,000. As with all AJC properties at the development, the Fintray is inspired by Georgian features yet designed for modern living.

The Glenfinnan showhome. Image: Niall Hastie

The exterior features traditional Scottish harling and the front door is painted in muted colours from the Dulux Heritage range.

On the ground floor, the entrance hall opens up to a light and airy open-plan kitchen, dining and living room, covering almost 300sq ft of floor space. There is plenty of storage and a WC on this level.

The kitchen comes with a choice of German designs with co-ordinated worktops and integrated appliances.

Upstairs are two spacious double bedrooms. The first has two built-in wardrobes, while the second has a wardrobe and storage cupboard.

The Glenfinnan showhome. Image: Niall Hastie

The Fintray’s stylish family bathroom has Roca white sanitaryware with chrome taps and a choice of tiling.

There is a south-facing landscaped rear garden which can be accessed via the lounge and which benefits from sunlight for a large portion of the day.

Elsewhere at Grandhome, Plot 20 is a mid-terrace option of the same house style, on sale for £234,000.

The two-bedroom Abbey style is just as traditional in its aesthetic and is available at mid-terrace plots 8 and 9 for £221,500.

The Glenfinnan showhome. Image: Niall Hastie

The Abbey has an entrance vestibule leading to a formal lounge to the front of the ground floor, and a separate kitchen-dining room to the rear. This level also has under-stair storage and a WC.

On the first floor, both double bedrooms have integrated wardrobes and there is a bathroom.

Also available are the two-bedroom Cullen apartment, priced at £179,000, and the two-bedroom Kinbuck apartment for £169,000.

Future releases include the three-bedroom semi-detached Skye, three-bedroom detached Kessock, and the two-bedroom Brig, a detached bungalow.

The exterior of the Fintray style

Wendy Morgan, sales consultant for AJC, reports that the development has been popular with a mixture of first time-buyers, those trading up and also downsizers.

She says: “Surrounded by generous open areas and close to many of the city’s key hubs, Grandhome has been carefully designed to maximise both the nearby existing amenities and beautiful green spaces.”

A new phase at the site is launching soon, and will include eight three-bedroom semi-detached homes with garages, drawn from AJC’s Ballindalloch, Almondell and Glenfinnan housetypes, with a showhome for the latter model open for viewings.