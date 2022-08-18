New builds: Dynamic duo dazzle in Capital's West Craigs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-bedroom detached Maxwell and Geddes villa designs showcase the space and style available at north-west Edinburgh’s growing Maybury neighbourhood.

The Maxwell, which is available at various plots at the site, is priced from £635,000 and includes more than 1,400sq ft of floor space.

A well-proportioned formal lounge is located off the house type’s light and airy hallway, and its rear open-plan kitchen-dining room is ideal for relaxing and entertaining.

The open-plan kitchen and dining space in the Maxwell benefits from French doors

Elegant French doors here open directly onto a landscaped garden, and the ground floor also features an integrated garage, WC, utility room and storage.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom boasts an ensuite with a double shower, while the family bathroom features Porcelanosa tiles and a chrome towel radiator.

The 1,348-sq ft Geddes style is currently available at plots 2 and 10 at Maybury for £585,000 and £595,000, respectively.

The ground floor is similar in layout to the Maxwell, while on the first floor, bedroom one is ensuite, and two and three share a Jack and Jill ensuite.

A contemporary double bedroom in the Maxwell

Both styles come with a NHBC ten-year warranty, a Taylor Wimpey two-year warranty and solar panels.

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey, says: “It is really important to us that we create new communities that can be enjoyed by future generations, and we’re working hard to help our customers to live more sustainably.

“The homes at our developments have many features which make it easier for them to save energy and water, as well as space that allows homebuyers to consider working from home.

“Our showhomes at Maybury are now open by appointment, and they offer buyers the opportunity to get a feel for what living at West Craigs could be like. We hope interested buyers will arrange to pay us a visit and be inspired by what they see to be able to make their move to a new home here.”

West Craigs' street scene

She adds: “With virtual tours, development plans and layouts for each of our house types, as well as our stunning two showhomes, we have everything we need at our fingertips to help buyers make the move to a new home.”

Maybury has a choice of two-bedroom apartments and bungalows, two and three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached homes, as well as detached units and townhouses.

Prices currently start from £540,000 for the four-bedroom Douglas detached house, while the Fraser at Plot 41, priced at £570,000, features a south-facing garden.

The open-plan kitchen and dining room in the Geddes house type

There are many schools nearby, including Craigmount High School, with Mary Erskines and St George's School being the closest independent alternatives.

The Gyle Shopping Centre is on West Craigs’ doorstep, and other shops, restaurants and local amenities are just a short drive away in Barnton and Corstorphine.

To arrange a viewing, telephone Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s sales team on 0131-370 0625.

The Geddes' lounge