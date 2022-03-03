New builds: More Light and Space available in Roslin

An example of office in some Glenacre homes. Picture: ZAC and ZAC

Homes at Glenacre, which are drawn from Cala Homes’ Light and Space collection, are priced between £479,995 to £545,000 and will be available to reserve from Saturday.

The Roslin development will include 50 properties when complete and has been designed with growing families in mind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One stand-out property is the Crichton, a five-bedroom detached villa which is filled with light and provides flexible spaces.

The Crichton - Oakbank - Winchburgh - CALA Homes (East)

To the front of the house type’s ground floor is a formal lounge, while to the rear is a spacious open-plan kitchen-dining area.

The stylish kitchen features Siemens appliances, including a touch-control induction hob and built-in oven, and LED under-unit lighting. Generously proportioned, there is enough space to include an island or a large dining table.

French doors open directly to a patio in the Crichton’s landscaped rear garden, and a separate utility room also provides access to the outside and the integrated garage.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, two of which have ensuite shower rooms, and a single fifth bedroom, which could be easily adapted into a study or office.

The Crichton - Oakbank - Winchburgh - CALA Homes (East)

There is ample storage and a family bathroom, featuring Laufen sanitaryware, Vodo taps and a chrome towel warmer.

The style is available at various plots throughout Glenacre, with those numbered 4, 6 and 16 benefiting from south-west facing rear gardens.

The Colville is a similar style, although it has four bedrooms and a study on the first floor. There are nine properties with this design.

The four-bedroom Bryce presents a slightly smaller option but, nevertheless, it has plenty of room, and its open-plan kitchen-dining area is divided by a breakfast bar.

The Colville - Balgray Gardens - Newton Mearns - CALA Homes (West)

Situated on the northern edge of the historic village of Roslin, the development boasts acres of green space and is linked with cycle paths and walkways.

The village itself is just a half-hour drive on the A701 to Edinburgh and less than an hour by car to the Borders town of Galashiels.

There is a primary school in Roslin itself, while secondary education is provided by Beeslack High School at Penicuik as well as Lasswade High School. A range of independent alternatives can be found in and around Edinburgh.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East), says: “We know that Roslin is a location that many people understandably wish to live in. It’s a characterful village with a great deal in its favour – as well as access to countryside and city.

“We’re looking forward to launching homes here to meet that high demand, providing dream homes and more practical space for those looking to move.”

While a showhome and sales office will be open at Glenacre in early autumn, with the first movers completing later in the year, the new development will be launched from Cala Homes (East)’s Belwood Oaks site in nearby Penicuik. Those interested in the Roslin properties are invited to book an appointment with the developer’s sales office by calling 01968-458534.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.