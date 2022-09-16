New builds: Capital opportunity to live in grandeur

Set within 52 acres of open lawns and mature woodlands on Easter Craiglockhart Hill, the New Craig building has unparalleled views across the Capital.

The impressive Baronial-style architecture was designed by renowned Scottish architect Sydney Mitchell in 1889 and was most recently used as a campus for Napier University.

Today, it comprises a total of 44 one, two, three and four-bedroom conversion apartments.

Category A-listed New Craig at Craighouse comprises 44 conversion apartments. Image: SERGCAMTV

Central to New Craig is its Great Hall, which features original ornate oak panelling and classical pilasters. The hall has been preserved for use as an exclusive social space for residents.

Developer Qmile Group’s collection of properties in the A-listed New Craig building are priced from £445,000 for a one-bedroom unit at Plot L6.A1, and each feature characterful, light and spacious living areas.

Plot L6.A1 is a sixth-floor apartment with two entrances, the second via a turret. The apartment boasts an open-plan living, kitchen and dining space, which occupies 338sq ft of floor space.

The kitchen comes with Siemens appliances, including an induction hob, integrated dishwasher and stainless steel oven.

Each apartment at New Craig features light and spacious living areas. Image: KUDREL LUKASZ

There is a spacious hallway with ample storage and a dedicated study/office area, while there is a large dressing room off the bedroom.

Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware and Hansgrohe taps can be found in the shower room.

Elsewhere at the site, Plot L3.A9 is a two-bedroom duplex apartment on levels two and three.

New Craig's apartments combine architectural grandeur and modern living. Image: Kudrel Lukasz

Its downstairs contains the master bedroom with ensuite, bedroom two and the family bathroom.

Upstairs, its open-plan kitchen, dining and living room covers more than 400sq ft. There is an office located off the living area and the property is priced at £675,000.

For those with a bigger budget, Plot L3.A10 is a mezzanine apartment on level three, priced at £1.1 million.

Its downstairs hallway leads to a third bedroom and a generously proportioned open-plan kitchen, dining and living room, with a turreted bay window.

All New Craig's first phase apartments were sold from plan. Image: KUDREL LUKASZ

Jan Welsh, sales and marketing director for Qmile Group, says: “Properties in New Craig have been hugely popular due to the building’s many unique period features.

“It is an exceptional building with so much character and offers a truly rare opportunity to live in what is undeniably one of the most distinctive and special locations the city has to offer.

“Craighouse has become one of Edinburgh’s most desirable developments, thanks to both the outstanding properties available and the enviable lifestyle it provides.

“I’d encourage anyone who is interested in a property in New Craig to get in touch with our sales team to avoid missing the unique opportunity to purchase an apartment in such an iconic building.”

For more information, telephone the Craighouse marketing centre on 0131-478 0531.