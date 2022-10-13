The housebuilder’s Cambuslang site comprises a collection of new two, three, four and five-bedroom properties situated eight miles south-east of the city and with a backdrop of open countryside.

The homes are also close to the 27-acre Cambuslang Park, and Cathkin Braes Country Park is just a ten-minute drive away.

Castle Gardens is now in its third phase, and a popular house type among buyers is the four-bedroom detached Leith, priced from £325,995 at Plot 315, which benefits from a south-facing garden.

Its ground floor features an integrated garage and formal lounge to the front, plus a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room. French doors open directly onto its landscaped rear garden, and a WC is entered via a separate utility room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom covers more than 178sq ft and has an ensuite shower room and the option of built-in wardrobes. The two smaller bedrooms on this level would be ideal for children or for use as an office.

The Whithorn is another four-bedroom detached option available at plots 314 and 335, priced at £381,995 and £379,995 respectively.

The house design’s front-aspect lounge features a triple window, and bedrooms two and three share a Jack & Jill ensuite.

At Plot 310, the Aberlour II is a light and airy four-bedroom home, priced from £334,995, with a lounge, dining room, as well as a kitchen featuring French doors.

Upstairs, its principal bedroom is ensuite, and the family bathroom includes a white suite with chrome-finished fittings.

All Castle Gardens kitchens are fully-fitted and come with a choice of doors and laminate worktops. Residents can also benefit from benefits from Persimmon’s two-year warranty, as well as a ten-year new homes warranty.

Tara Fitzpatrick, a Persimmon sales director, says: “Castle Gardens is a collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom new homes in Cambuslang. The development offers a range of homes for those looking to buy their first home, through to families looking to upsize.

“Its excellent location on the outskirts of Glasgow has plenty of local services for day-to-day living, together with easy access to the city centre’s shops, restaurants, galleries, and entertainmentvenues – which are less than nine miles away by car or regular bus and train services.

“Cambuslang has enjoyed popularity as a commuter town sitting close to the M74, giving easy access to both Glasgow and Edinburgh via the M8, and to the south, which suits customers’ travel and commuting needs.”

Prospective buyers can choose from a range of offers on selected plots at Castle Gardens, including a £10,000 mortgage contribution.

Ample amenities are located nearby, including a selection of traditional and contemporary high street shops in the recently refurbished Cambuslang Precinct.