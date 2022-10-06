Showhome of the year now up for sale

The six-bedroom Stewart Garden Room is a contemporary detached villa covering nearly 3,000sq ft of floor space in Newton Mearns.

With a light-filled garden room boasting a vaulted ceiling and cathedral windows, fitted cinema with a ceiling projector and sound-proofing curtains, as well as a double-height galleried entrance hall, the home is priced at £1 million.

It is situated at Robertson Home’s Southfield Grange development in the East Renfrewshire town, and the dwelling comes with all furnishings and décor, including an Ashley Ann kitchen with wine cooler and hi-end appliances.

The showhome’s open-plan kitchen dining area

Advertisement Hide Ad

The light and airy entrance leads to a well-appointed formal lounge and a separate snug, both to the front of the floor plan.

An open-plan kitchen and dining room is entered via elegant double doors, and there is an island as well as two dedicated workstations for home workers. There is also a utility room with access to the integrated double garage.

Bi-folding doors in the dining area, and French doors in the garden room, open up onto a south-west facing landscaped garden.

Upstairs, each of the six bedrooms are designed to a luxury hotel standard and all fittings, furniture, and soft furnishings are included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sneak preview of the home cinema

The main attraction of the first floor, however, is the decadent master suite, complete with a dressing room with built-in wardrobes and ensuite bath and shower room.

Bedrooms two, three and four are also ensuite, and the sixth bedroom has been flexibly designed for easy conversion to a study or office.

The family bathroom features Porcelanosa tiling and Hansgrohe and Laufen sanitaryware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Spinelli, Robertson Homes sales and marketing director, says: “Whoever buys this home knows they will have a property which has wowed some of the most experienced property professionals in the country.

The front-facing formal lounge

“We are including the entire contents in the sale price, and to own the best showhome in Scotland, and enjoy all the designer specification pieces and bespoke joinery that makes it so special, genuinely is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Southfield Grange has 42 other properties and is just seven miles from Glasgow city centre. It is in the catchment area for Mearns Castle and St Ninians high schools –the latter being among the best performing in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newton Mearns is the largest East Renfrewshire town and has a thriving centre with plenty of facilities and amenities, including The Avenue Shopping Centre and a Waitrose supermarket. Silverburn retail and cinema complex and a large 24-hour Tesco are a few minutes away along the M77.

The town is also very well connected for transport with two train stations, and Glasgow International Airport is just five miles distant, with Prestwick Airport a 45-minute drive away.

The master bedroom

The home is available to move into by spring, and viewings can be arranged by calling Robertson’s sales team on 0333-321 4892.

Advertisement Hide Ad