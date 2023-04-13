These are the properties most could only dream of buying if they won the lottery.
House prices may be falling in many parts of Scotland, but at the top of the market there are no shortage of seven-figure properties on the market.
Those two problems probably won’t be of too much concern to those thinking of buying one of these lavish houses though.
Here are 13 of Scotland’s most expensive properties that are currently on the market.
1. Earlshall Castle: £8 million
If it's history that you're after then Earlshall Castle takes some beating, having been built by Sir William Bruce - a relative of King Robert de Bruce - in 1546. Mary Queen of Scots and James VI of Scotland are among the royal visitors to have stayed in the castle, which is located near the Fife village of Leuchars just up the road from St Andrews. Restored by world-renowned architect Sir Robert Lorimer, it has 8 reception rooms, 10 bedrooms, 2 dressing rooms, 6 bathrooms and a garage with space for five cars. The 34 acres of ground include outbuildings, a magnificent walled garden, woodland and three cottages. You'll need a minimum of £8 million to move in. Photo: Savills
2. 40 Cleveden Drive - offers over £2.9 million
One of the finest homes in the West End of Glasgow, 40 Cleveden Drive has five bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a library, drawing room, dining room, entertaining kitchen, conservatory, games room, cinema, and a wrap around terrace with glass balustrade. There's also a private driveway and 0.37 acres of south facing gardens. The current owners are looking for a minimum of £2.9 million to sell. Photo: Savills
3. Myres Castle - offers over £3.5 million
Set in 45 acres of ground near Auchtermuchty in Fife, Myres Castle dates back to the 16th century and has links with nearby Falkland Palace. It was built by John Scrymgeour, who refurbished both Falkland and Holyrood palaces for James V. It's now a modern home with five reception rooms, 10 bedrooms with bathrooms, and two kitchens. For a cool £3.5 million starting price you also get a cottage and gate lodge, outbuildings, a garden room, a walled gardem, a maze, a pond, a tennis court, and even a helicopter pad. Photo: Savills
4. Hepburn Gardens - offers over £2.95 million
Located in St Andrews' Hepburn Gardens and boasting one of the towns largest gardens, this nine bedroom arts and crafts house was designed by Mills and Shepherd. A private drive leads to the house, which also has five bathrooms and four public rooms. There's also a double garage, with the property on the market for offers over £2.95 million. Photo: Savills