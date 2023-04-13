1 . Earlshall Castle: £8 million

If it's history that you're after then Earlshall Castle takes some beating, having been built by Sir William Bruce - a relative of King Robert de Bruce - in 1546. Mary Queen of Scots and James VI of Scotland are among the royal visitors to have stayed in the castle, which is located near the Fife village of Leuchars just up the road from St Andrews. Restored by world-renowned architect Sir Robert Lorimer, it has 8 reception rooms, 10 bedrooms, 2 dressing rooms, 6 bathrooms and a garage with space for five cars. The 34 acres of ground include outbuildings, a magnificent walled garden, woodland and three cottages. You'll need a minimum of £8 million to move in. Photo: Savills