Newfargie House, by Glenfarg, Perthshire.

Magnificent 6-bedroom Victorian country house with hill top setting and spectacular views across the Perthshire countryside

Built for a General Trevelyan in around 1865, Newfargie House has a dominant position on the brow of a hill with far reaching views over the Tay Valley, near the village of Glenfarg and about 10 miles from Perth.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:30 pm

A fire destroyed part of the house in the 1970s after which it was partially rebuilt and it is now a good sized family home which retains much of its original character, with beautiful accommodation laid out over three floors.

The principal floor comprises a bridged entrance hall with stained glass windows and tiled floor, outer hall with fireplace, reception hall with wood burner stove, double aspect drawing room, bar, study with curved wall and balcony, two double bedrooms, bathroom, and a cloakroom/WC.

The garden floor features a kitchen with central island unit, family room, large larder, dining room with French door out to the garden, sports room/playroom, biomass boiler store with outside door, snug/study, games room with French door to courtyard garden, and a large linen/drying cupboard, while the first floor has a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, further three double bedrooms, one with attic space, and a family bathroom.

Externally, Newfargie House is set in beautiful, well maintained grounds extending to 6.9 acres, with the spectacular gardens offering stunning outlooks over the surrounding farmland and Perthshire hills. An enclosed courtyard garden houses the private water supply, lean to garage, wood store, greenhouse, former icehouse, and game larder, while below are terraced lawns, a tennis court, paddocks and woodland.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,000,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Newfargie House, Glenfarg

Front of property.

Photo: Savills

2. Newfargie House, Glenfarg

Bridged entrance hall with stained glass windows and tiled floor.

Photo: Savills

3. Newfargie House, Glenfarg

Outer hall.

Photo: Savills

4. Newfargie House, Glenfarg

Reception hall.

Photo: Savills

