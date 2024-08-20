Look inside the stunning Highland holiday home for sale with beautiful loch views

The four bedroom home, named the Old Barn, is located in Wester Ross and is currently being run as a successful holiday let. It’s an energy efficient house with beautiful views across Loch Ewe to Inverewe Gardens. The garden has direct access to the loch and it’s situated in the village of Poolewe. Inside it has modern decor, and it’s on the market for offers over £450,000 with Galbraith.
1. The Old Barn
The property is called the Old Barn as it has been built on the site of a former stone barn used for drying fishing nets. Photo: Galbraith
2. Loch access
There’s direct access to the loch from the property. Photo: Galbraith
3. Location
The Old Barn is located in the village of Poolewe in Wester Ross and close to Gairloch. Poolewe has a shop, post office, a café and hotel. Photo: Galbraith
4. Living room
The living room has doors out to the garden, and makes the most of the views. Photo: Galbraith