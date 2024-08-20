The Old Barn is on the market for offers over £450,000The Old Barn is on the market for offers over £450,000
Look inside the stunning Highland holiday home for sale with beautiful loch views

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 20th Aug 2024, 13:56 BST
This Highland home could be a brilliant buy for someone looking to move to a peaceful location.

The four bedroom home, named the Old Barn, is located in Wester Ross and is currently being run as a successful holiday let. It’s an energy efficient house with beautiful views across Loch Ewe to Inverewe Gardens. The garden has direct access to the loch and it’s situated in the village of Poolewe. Inside it has modern decor, and it’s on the market for offers over £450,000 with Galbraith.

The property is called the Old Barn as it has been built on the site of a former stone barn used for drying fishing nets.

1. The Old Barn

The property is called the Old Barn as it has been built on the site of a former stone barn used for drying fishing nets. Photo: Galbraith

There’s direct access to the loch from the property.

2. Loch access

There’s direct access to the loch from the property. Photo: Galbraith

The Old Barn is located in the village of Poolewe in Wester Ross and close to Gairloch. Poolewe has a shop, post office, a café and hotel.

3. Location

The Old Barn is located in the village of Poolewe in Wester Ross and close to Gairloch. Poolewe has a shop, post office, a café and hotel. Photo: Galbraith

The living room has doors out to the garden, and makes the most of the views.

4. Living room

The living room has doors out to the garden, and makes the most of the views. Photo: Galbraith

