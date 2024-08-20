Look inside the stunning Highland holiday home for sale with beautiful loch views

The four bedroom home, named the Old Barn, is located in Wester Ross and is currently being run as a successful holiday let. It’s an energy efficient house with beautiful views across Loch Ewe to Inverewe Gardens. The garden has direct access to the loch and it’s situated in the village of Poolewe. Inside it has modern decor, and it’s on the market for offers over £450,000 with Galbraith.