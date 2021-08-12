Kinloch Castle: NatureScot seeking 'right owner' for 19th century former hunting lodge on Isle of Rum

NatureScot is looking for 'the right owner' for the castle.

According to NatureScot who currently own the historic build, the ‘right owner’ is being sought to take over Kinloch Castle off the west coast of Scotland.

The castle lies south of Skye on the island of Rum - a site rich with history and conservation debates.

It was originally built 1887 as a hunting lodge for Lancastrian industrialist George Bullough, whose father had it luxuriously furnished.

However, the property fell into decline after World War One.

Currently, the castle and most of the island are owned by NatureScot, formerly known as the Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH).

Although Kinloch Castle is not for sale on the open market, NatureScot says it is looking for a "beneficial owner" for the property and its grounds.

The lodge requires some restoration work, according to the public body, and they are seeking a future owner who would conserve and preserve the property, while minimising its impact on the environment.

A spokesperson for NatureScot said that the new owner would have a part to play in the sustainability of the Rum community.

She said: “Our priority is to protect and conserve Scotland’s nature, so that is where we have to focus our resources.

"However, over the past nine years we have been delivering a conservation plan to maintain and protect the castle, in agreement with Historic Environment Scotland and Highland Council.

"We feel the castle will best support the community with the right owner, and we have been working towards that goal over the past few years.

“While Kinloch Castle is not currently on the open market for sale we continue to work to identify a beneficial owner for the castle and grounds.

"Any future owner will need to contribute towards three key objectives: securing the conservation and preservation of the castle; contributing to the sustainability of the Rum community; and enhancing nature on Rum, including promoting its enjoyment, and minimising the castle’s impact on the natural environment.”

