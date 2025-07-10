Summer is well and truly here, with the scorching hot temperatures sending even the bravest Scots seeking shade.

But that doesn’t mean hiding inside the house, especially if you are a shed enthusiast like Craig Paterson.

The Edinburgh man has become a finalist in the 2025 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition after converting his old brick outhouse into The Ticking Tappet, a Route 66-inspired shed that’s perfect for entertaining.

Shortlisted in the Best Pub/Entertainment category, the shed is largely used for social occasions – with 20 people even having packed themselves inside to welcome in the New Year – but can also serve as a work or study space. Made using recycled materials and with the help of Craig’s dad and his 6-year-old son, The Ticking Tappet even has its own urinal and sink.

Voting for Shed of the Year 2025 is now open, with the winner set to receive £1,000 in cash, a one-of-a-kind nature’s getaway experience, and £250 worth of Cuprinol products.

Have a look inside The Ticking Tappet to see if the Edinburgh shed has what it takes.

1 . A look inside The Ticking Tappet Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025 Photo Sales

2 . The Ticking Tappet is inspired by Route 66 Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025 Photo Sales

3 . Another view of The Ticking Tappet's dining area Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025 Photo Sales

4 . The bar area of Craig Paterson's Edinburgh shed Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025 Photo Sales