Craig Paterson from Edinburgh's The Ticking Tappet is up for Shed of the Year 2025. | Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025

Shed of the Year 2025: Inside the Route 66-themed Edinburgh shed gearing up to fight against best in UK

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:05 BST

Built by Craig Paterson from Edinburgh, The Ticking Tappet has been shortlisted for Shed of the Year 2025.

Summer is well and truly here, with the scorching hot temperatures sending even the bravest Scots seeking shade.

But that doesn’t mean hiding inside the house, especially if you are a shed enthusiast like Craig Paterson.

The Edinburgh man has become a finalist in the 2025 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition after converting his old brick outhouse into The Ticking Tappet, a Route 66-inspired shed that’s perfect for entertaining.

Shortlisted in the Best Pub/Entertainment category, the shed is largely used for social occasions – with 20 people even having packed themselves inside to welcome in the New Year – but can also serve as a work or study space. Made using recycled materials and with the help of Craig’s dad and his 6-year-old son, The Ticking Tappet even has its own urinal and sink.

Voting for Shed of the Year 2025 is now open, with the winner set to receive £1,000 in cash, a one-of-a-kind nature’s getaway experience, and £250 worth of Cuprinol products.

Have a look inside The Ticking Tappet to see if the Edinburgh shed has what it takes.

1. A look inside The Ticking Tappet

Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025

2. The Ticking Tappet is inspired by Route 66

Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025

3. Another view of The Ticking Tappet's dining area

Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025

4. The bar area of Craig Paterson's Edinburgh shed

Craig Paterson / Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2025

Dare to be Honest
