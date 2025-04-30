Stylish Scottish summerhouse among Shed of the Year 2025 entrants - here's how to enter
With summer well on its way, the Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition is returning for 2025, with one Scottish entry already a stand out.
Now in its 19th year, the Shed of the Year competition is calling for enthusiastic creators to highlight their cosy cabins and summerhouses to be in with a chance of winning across eight categories. The 2025 Shed of the Year winner will receive a cash prize of £1,000, £250 worth of Cuprinol products and an exclusive nature getaway experience worth £500.
With entries now open for this year’s event, one Scottish summerhouse has already proven a stand out. Located in Angus, Kinnison’s Wine Lodge is a delightful back garden retreat which invites you to relax and unwind in style.
If you’re interested in entering Shed of the Year 2025, here’s what you need to know.
Shed of the Year 2025 categories
All sheds are welcome, regardless of size or style with the competition calling for entries across a number of categories.
While the overall Shed of the Year winner will take home the grand prize, there are eight titles up for grabs.
This includes Eco Haven, which is new for 2025, as part of Cuprinol’s partnership with pollinator protection initiative Bee1, which looks to celebrate biodiversity in gardens.
Shed of the Year 2025 categories:
- Eco Haven
- Most Colourful Shed
- Simple but Effective
- Budget
- Unexpected or Unique
- Cabin or Summerhouse
- Pub or Entertainment
- Workshop/Studio
How to enter Shed of the Year 2025
If you think your shed is a perfect candidate for this year’s competition, be sure to head over to the Shed of the Year website to enter. Entries will close at midnight on Saturday, May 31.
A panel of judges will select an initial shortlist of sheds, which will then be followed by a public vote to decide the winner of each category.
A final judging panel will then choose the overall winner of Shed of the Year 2025.
Andrew Wilcox, head judge and founder of the competition, is looking forward to seeing what this year’s entrants have to offer.
He said: “It’s hard to believe we’re entering the 19th year of this incredible competition, and every year the entries just keep getting better. I’m excited to see the wave of extraordinary sheds once again, especially those where Sheddies have embraced creativity and got inventive with sustainable design choices.
“I’m particularly excited about the new Eco-Haven category, which I hope will inspire entries that champion pollinators, biodiversity, and sustainability – we’ve seen a few over the years but I’d love to see more. Last year’s winner – ‘Wrinkly, Rusty & Retro’ by Crewe local Wayne Dawber – is a stellar example of what can be done with sustainability front of mind, while Wayne’s smart use of colour delivered real visual impact and left a lasting impression on us judges.”