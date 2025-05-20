Inside 'distinguished' Scottish Highland home with amazing views, traditional features & sprawling grounds

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 20th May 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 11:14 BST

One of the Scottish Highlands’ most distinguished homes, located in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park has been listed for sale.

Broomhill House is an outstanding B-Listed Arts and Crafts country residence situated near the town of Aviemore and has enjoyed an interesting history since it was built at the end of the First World War. It has been thoughtfully restored, and extended, by current and previous owners and maintains many original features throughout including a barrel-vaulted music room.

Harriet Reid, of Fine & Country Scotland which is selling the property on behalf of its current owners, said: “Broomhill House is certainly one of the Scottish Highlands’ most exceptional private residences.

“It combines historical distinction with refined modern living and is perfectly positioned within the largest National Park in the UK. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure a landmark home with an extremely intriguing history.”

With breathtaking views from nearly every room, a covered veranda and an annexe with its own private access, the layout allows owners a great deal of privacy as well as ample opportunities to entertain guests.

Broomhill House is available at offers over £1.9m.

More details can be found on the Fine & Country website, or by contacting 01738 354110 or [email protected].

The historic house is located in the Cairngorms National Park.

Broomhill House

Broomhill House is an outstanding B-Listed Arts and Crafts country residence situated near the town of Aviemore and has enjoyed an interesting history since it was built at the end of the First World War.

Broomhill House

The property was originally commissioned by architects Balfour, Paul & Partners and constructed for shipping magnate Sir Alfred Booth, of Liverpool, who is best known for his role as Chairman of the Cunard Line. The house was completed in 1918 and extended by the Aspin family in 1935.

Broomhill House

The home was bought in 1924 by the Aspin family exclusively for their six-year-old daughter Rosemary who was suffering from pneumonia, while the rest of the family continued to live in their lavish townhouse in Glasgow. With the outbreak of the Second World War looking imminent in 1935, Rosemary’s parents moved into Broomhill House, and it was extended by renowned architect Sir Basil Spence with the renovations including a barrel-vaulted music room.

Broomhill House

