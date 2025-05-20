Broomhill House is an outstanding B-Listed Arts and Crafts country residence situated near the town of Aviemore and has enjoyed an interesting history since it was built at the end of the First World War. It has been thoughtfully restored, and extended, by current and previous owners and maintains many original features throughout including a barrel-vaulted music room.

Harriet Reid, of Fine & Country Scotland which is selling the property on behalf of its current owners, said: “Broomhill House is certainly one of the Scottish Highlands’ most exceptional private residences.

“It combines historical distinction with refined modern living and is perfectly positioned within the largest National Park in the UK. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure a landmark home with an extremely intriguing history.”

With breathtaking views from nearly every room, a covered veranda and an annexe with its own private access, the layout allows owners a great deal of privacy as well as ample opportunities to entertain guests.

Broomhill House is available at offers over £1.9m.

More details can be found on the Fine & Country website, or by contacting 01738 354110 or [email protected].

3 . Broomhill House The property was originally commissioned by architects Balfour, Paul & Partners and constructed for shipping magnate Sir Alfred Booth, of Liverpool, who is best known for his role as Chairman of the Cunard Line. The house was completed in 1918 and extended by the Aspin family in 1935. | Fine & Country Photo Sales