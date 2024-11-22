'Idyllic': How you could own a stunning farm with grazing deer overlooking 'Scotland's only lake'

The farm, which sits on 446 hectares, overlooks Scotland’s only lake

A stunning farm with views of the ''only lake in Scotland'' is on sale.

Glenny Hill farm is a 446-hectare upland hill farm overlooking the Lake of Menteith in Stirlingshire, which is now on the market for offers over £1.4 million.

Landfor Chartered Land & Forestr

The area is unique to Scotland - the Lake of Menteith is often thought of as the only body of water in Scotland that is referred to as a 'lake'.

This is believed to be because of the 1838 UK government's Ordnance Survey, who mapped the area for the first time, identifying it as a lake, rather than the typical 'loch'. Described as "an idyllic and beautiful part of rural Stirlingshire", the farmland reaches 427m above sea level at its highest point, providing stunning views over the lake.

Landfor Chartered Land and Forestry Agency described the opportunities for potential owners to graze cattle, introduce horses, or even take part in sustainable deer stalking.

"Glenny Hill was traditionally managed for the grazing of sheep and cattle for many years with old stone dykes separating field units in the past and more recently the use of stock fences to manage livestock on the lower lying improved grassland or inbye as it is known," reads the listing.

"Part of Glenny Hill was planted 20-30 years ago to create both mixed and native species woodland, which has established well and now creates shelter, a source of fuel wood and significant amenity value.

"The current owner has managed Glenny Hill Farm on a contract farming arrangement, grazing 35 head of highland and highland/short horn mix breeding cattle.

"The cattle have helped to improve the land with conservation grazing, breaking down the Bracken, creating a diverse mosaic of habitats on the inbye, within the woodland and out on the higher hill ground in summer.

"Sheep or indeed horses could also be introduced and if there is an equestrian interest, and there is great potential for some pony trekking to be enjoyed on Glenny Hill. Red and Roe deer also graze parts of the farm, adding to the species diversity and offering the potential for deer stalking and a sustainable supply of fresh venison."

Containing the ruins of an old shepherd's cottage and with planning permissions for a house next to them, the property offers the potential for the landowner to reside on the farm.

"A previous owner of Glenny Hill Farm obtained planning consent for a dwelling house next to the ruins and got as far as building the concrete foundations," reads the listing.

"This highlights the potential for development of a farmhouse to enable a landowner to live on the land and a great location for a secluded cabin or two to escape and enjoy this secluded and idyllic part of the country.

"There are currently no services on the farm, although mains electricity and telephone lines do service the nearby properties just to the south of Glenny Hill Farm.

"A private water supply would be possible via a spring fed bore hole and there would also be potential for solar and wind power if looking for a truly off grid and sustainable development opportunity, subject to firstly obtaining planning consent.