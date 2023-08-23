A new report shows how easy - or difficult - it is for average earners to get on the property ladder in different parts of Britain.

Seven of the 10 most afforable local authority areas in Britain to buy a property are in Scotland - according to latest figures from a high street bank.

Halifax compared the average property price with the average annual salary to compile the date, which found Inverclyde to be the most afforable - with the average home costing just 2.9 time the average yearly wage.

In comparison, Westminster was the most unaffordable, with properties worth 16 times the average salary.

Nationally, house prices have falled to an average of £286,276, while wages have risen by seven per cent to £43,090 - a house price to income ratio of 6.7.

Halifax mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said: “We don’t yet know what the ‘new normal’ looks like for mortgage rates and house prices over the longer-term. But we expect the market to rebalance as both buyers and sellers adjust their expectations to reflect higher costs and lower demand. It’s likely the gap between average earnings and property prices will narrow over time, which will be welcome news to first-time buyers in particular, especially in areas which could offer better value for money.”

Here are all 10 of the most affordable areas.

1 . Inverclyde Inverclyde, which includes the town of Greenock, is the most affordable place to buy a property in Britain - just 2.9 time the average salary.

2 . Dumfries and Galloway Property prices in Dumfries and Galloway, which includes the town of Dumfries, are 3.2 times the average salary in the area.

3 . East Ayrshire Property prices in East Ayrshire, which includes the town of Kilmarnock, are 3.3 times the average salary in the area.