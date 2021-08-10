Here are 10 of the most popular and adorable terrier breeds of dog

Terriers are small but mighty, and full of personality. They come in all shapes and sizes (though they’re often small) – from the jolly wee West Highland White Terrier to the muscular but soft-hearted Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Originally bred to hunt “vermin” – hence their feisty nature – terriers quickly found a place on our laps and in our hearts. They are loyal and affectionate dogs with heaps of character.
These are 10 of the most popular breeds of terrier in 2021 so far, according to The Kennel Club.
1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier
These often-misunderstood dogs have big hearts. The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is described as "highly intelligent and affectionate, especially with children" by the Kennel Club. Though they were originally bred as a fighting dog, they make wonderful family pets.
2. Border Terrier
The Border Terrier is an active, adaptable breed which can live in the country or city. Originally bred for fox hunting on the border between Northumberland and Scotland, these dogs are loving, easily trained, and their wiry coat is hypoallergenic:.
3. West Highland White Terrier
West Highland White Terriers - or Westies, as they are affectionately known - are described as "small, active, and full of self-esteem". The breed originated from the Malcolms of Poltalloch in Argyllshire, Scotland, in the mid 19th century as a working dog on the moors. Their bright white coat became an advantage as it was easier to see.
4. Airedale Terrier
The 'King of Terriers', Airdales hail from Yorkshire where they were bred to hunt vermin along riverbanks. This breed has military history too. They were used by the armed forces in both World Wars as tracking dogs and messengers in the trenches. Intelligent and courageous, though sometimes stubborn, Airedales make wonderful family dogs.
