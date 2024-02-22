New research has revealed the most popular flowers with gardeners in the UK - with the rose leading the way.
The experts from plant nursery Ashridge Trees analysed internet search data to come up with the list.
The data emerges at the perfect time as people prepare their gardens for plants in the spring – with March considered the optimum month for beginning a new gardening project, as the soil is moist, and the weather is milder than in the winter season.
1. Roses
The rose was identified as the UK’s favourite flower for gardeners, attracting 126,909 monthly searches on average. Roses are known for their distinct petal shape and thorny stems, and come in a variety of colours, such as red, pink, yellow and white. They can be high maintenance compared to other flowers, requiring regular watering, pruning and fertilizing to prolong their health.
2. Sunflowers
Following in second place was the sunflower, averaging 112,567 searches per month. Sunflowers have a striking appearance, with tall stems and large, vibrant yellow petals that frame a dark centre. They are relatively low maintenance provided they’re positioned in a sunny spot and given room to grow as much as they need.
3. Poppy
In third place was the poppy, which generated an average of 111,677 monthly searches. Poppies are a comparatively small species and have delicate petals that are often red but can be other colours such as orange or pink. Once planted they are easy to maintain as they don’t require a lot of attention and can thrive regardless of soil type.
4. Hydrangea
Ranking fourth was the hydrangea with an average 85,428 monthly searches. Hydrangeas have big, rounded petals that produce a sypherical shape and can be found in a range of colours, such as blue or white. They are relatively easy to care for, although they thrive best in moist soil and partial shade.