Fresh to market: Sensitive conversion a lesson in modern living

In the heart of the quaint Highland town of Blairgowrie, Perthshire, The Old School House on Upper Allan Street has been beautifully converted into eight modern homes in a grand setting.

The Victorian schoolhouse was built in 1876 and the structure’s character has been sensitively retained throughout the development by Crieff-based Corryard, which specialises in renovating old and listed buildings.

There are two penthouses and six duplexes in the old building, while two further cottage properties – formerly used as art and music classrooms – are in the grounds.

The first three homes in the old building were launched last month and, with one having been reserved already, they are proving popular.

“We really wanted to make sure The Old School House is totally unique in the marketplace and that there is nothing else like it from a detailing perspective,” explains John Burke, Corryard’s managing director. “It’s only when you come to see it that you see the level of quality of the bathrooms, kitchens and specialist lighting that we have in some of the rooms. The kitchens, for example, are kitted out by a German company called Bulthaup, so it’s very well detailed and hi-tech.

“The homes are really quite special and not something that you would normally see in a typical development.”

Currently available is the three-bedroomed penthouse 1909, a spectacular first-floor home covering 237sqm of space and priced at £520,000.

South-facing, and with the benefit of double-height ceilings in its open-plan living-kitchen area with tall windows, the property is filled with sunlight for most of the day.

The appartment also charms with its unparalleled panoramic views across the former burgh and the Perthshire hills beyond.

The ensuite master bedroom has a freestanding bath, while a family shower room is off the main hallway. The minimalist bathrooms, featuring sleek matt surfaces, have been designed by luxury supplier Victor Paris.

A smaller third bedroom in the penthouse could be used as a study.

Elsewhere, apartment Number 10 has three bedrooms across two floors and 177sqm of space. With a ground-floor entrance, this duplex, priced at £420,000, comes with a generous private garden.

The apartment’s open-plan living and kitchen area also boasts a double-height ceiling.

A third bedroom is on the ground floor and two slightly larger bedrooms, one of which has a spacious walk-in dressing area, are on the first floor.

The properties have underfloor heating and come with two designated car parking spaces, as well as a ten-year warranty.

The development is ideally situated for outdoor enthusiasts, as it is surrounded by breathtaking hillwalking trails and woodlands.

John Burke adds: “The nice thing about the development is that it is less than two minutes away from the main street in Blairgowrie, but go in the other direction and you are on lovely woodland walks.

“People here are part of a town but are not stuck in the middle of nowhere – it is very accessible to Dundee, Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

The schoolhouse is attracting interest from downsizers and second home buyers who don’t want to compromise on design.

The next properties to be readied for sale at The Old School House are expected to be launched later this month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact selling agents Savills on 0131-247 3770

