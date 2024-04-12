Escape the mundanity of the mainland and explore this trio of extraordinary Scottish island homes
Bishops Wells, Craighouse, Isle of Jura . Offers over £565,000.
What is it? A superb four-bedroom detached house with far-stretching views over the Isle of Jura’s Small Isles Bay, Kintyre, and Arran. It was built in 2011 as a holiday let, but has been transformed into a spacious family home.
Where is it? Situated in the island’s thriving main village of Craighouse, where there are restaurants, shops, plus a famous distillery, and close to many sandy beaches.
Interior A light and airy hallway leads to a dual-aspect kitchen with plenty of space for entertaining and a breakfast bar. From there, a part-vaulted sitting room invites with its feature multi-fuel burner to keep things cosy. The principal bedroom is on the ground floor, with the other three upstairs.
Exterior The home sits alongside the idyllic Minster's Burn in an elevated position, surrounded by lush lawns. In addition, there is a one-bedroom annex and workshop within the grounds.
Contact Strutt & Parker
Millbank, Ascog, Isle of Bute. Offers over £575,000
What is is? An elegant B-listed Victorian mansion house, with a wealth of original features, that sits proudly on the eastern shore of the Isle of Bute, and enjoys stunning vistas over the Firth of Clyde.
Where is it? About two and a half miles from the island’s main town of Rothesay. From here, regular ferries run to Wemyss Bay on the Inverclyde mainland, where trains to Glasgow depart from the town’s iconic railway station.
Interior The home’s entrance hall features an iron balustrade staircase, a cupola and flagstone flooring. It leads to a library, triple-aspect lounge and a formal dining room overlooking the water. There are five bedrooms and one boasts a private balcony.
Exterior The 2.5-acre grounds are distinguished by a large driveway, and feature many pathways which provide gentle walks with unique coastal views.
Contact Savills
Shepherd’s Cottage, Kilchoman, Isle of Islay. Offers over £595,000
What is it? A historic cottage which has been brought back to life with a contemporary extension, nestled below the ruins of Kilchoman Church.
Where is it? Kilchoman is one of the Isle of Islay’s oldest inhabited areas and sits close to the white sands of Machir Beach. Port Ellen is the largest town, a 35-minute drive away, but Port Charlotte and Bowmore are closer.
Interior An elegant orangery is in use as a dining area and an open-plan kitchen/living space benefits from large vaulted windows. There is a smaller sitting room, and all three bedrooms are along one side of the property.
Exterior The plot’s gardens feature a large lawn and colourful flower beds. Wildlife, including barn owls and sea eagles, can be spotted here.
Contact Stewart Balfour & Sutherland
