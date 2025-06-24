According to ESPC, the ten properties that captured the most attention on their website in May collectively clocked up over 65,000 views.

Nine of the ten most viewed properties were houses, once again demonstrating that demand remains strongly in favour of more spacious homes.

The only flat in the top ten was a one-bedroom property, with the rest offering multiple bedrooms – eight of the ten properties featured three bedrooms or more, indicating that buyers continue to prioritise long-term, family-oriented homes over smaller, starter properties.

Take a look through our gallery to see the top 10 most viewed homes on the ESPC website in May.

1 . The Top 10 most viewed Edinburgh and Lothian homes in May Take a look through our gallery to see the Top 10 most viewed Edinburgh and Lothian homes on ESPC in May

2 . 1st place - 13/5 Comely Bank Row, Edinburgh, EH4 1EA Selling agent: DM Property. Price: Offers over £250,000. Status: Under Offer. Top of the list is this "stylish and sunlit first-floor flat" tucked away on a quiet street in Comely Bank. ESPC says: "This beautifully designed home blends period charm with thoughtful modern touches, including an open-plan kitchen, bespoke storage, and a versatile study. Perfectly suited for first-time buyers, it offers peaceful living just moments from vibrant local cafes, shops, and green spaces".

3 . 2nd place - Kittlestane, Links Road, Longniddry, EH32 0NJ Selling agent: Coulters. Price: Offers over £1,000,000. Status: Under Offer. In second place is this "striking and spacious detached family home set within half an acre of lush gardens in the heart of Longniddry." ESPC says: "Kittlestane combines elegant period features with modern comforts across three generous floors. With five bedrooms, a double garage, and excellent local amenities nearby, this exceptional home promises a relaxed lifestyle in a welcoming East Lothian village."