All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Woodhall House is one of the finest homes in Edinburgh.Woodhall House is one of the finest homes in Edinburgh.
Woodhall House is one of the finest homes in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Dream Home: Tour the baronial eight bedroom mansion complete with adventure playground on the market for a cool £6 million

This incredible property beautifully combines period detail with creature comforts.

By David Hepburn
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT

Located in Edinburgh's Juniper Green neighbourhood, on the cusp of the Pentland Hills Regional Park, Woodhall House is a one-of-a-kind property that has only been owned by a few families since being built in the 17th century.

Built in the Scots baronial style as a country family seat, the current owners have spent the last 14 years lovingly restoring and refurbishing the house - winning several prestigious awards and industry accolades in the process.

It's now on the market for offers over £6 million and, while it's obviously out of most people's price range, you certainly get plenty for your money.

Accessed via a private driveway and nestled in 7.8 acres of land, it has eight double bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

A host of public rooms include a formal dining room, a drawing room and a music room - with the heart of the home being a huge open-plan kitchen-dining-living space.

There's no shortage of leisure space either, with a playroom, bar, games room, cinema, gym, steam room, and craft/hobby room - while outside there's a hottub, adventure playground complete with zipline and a floodlit tennis court.

The Water of Leith runs through the pretty grounds, which also include a three car garage with EV super-charger, a summer house, a split-level courtyard, a potting shed, a dog kennel, and plenty of outdoor living space. Extensive gardens range from mature borders and an illumanated rockery, to woodland and a wildflower meadow.

Take a tour here:

The house sits at the end of a private driveway protected by security gates.

1. Complete privacy

The house sits at the end of a private driveway protected by security gates.

Photo Sales
With nine bathrooms, there's no chance of having to wait your turn in the morning.

2. Cleaning up

With nine bathrooms, there's no chance of having to wait your turn in the morning.

Photo Sales
The house sits within 7.8 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland.

3. Extensive grounds

The house sits within 7.8 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland.

Photo Sales
The property's public rooms include a formal dining room, a drawing room, and a music room.

4. Space to entertain

The property's public rooms include a formal dining room, a drawing room, and a music room.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesHome and gardenHomeEdinburgh