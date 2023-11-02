Located in Edinburgh's Juniper Green neighbourhood, on the cusp of the Pentland Hills Regional Park, Woodhall House is a one-of-a-kind property that has only been owned by a few families since being built in the 17th century.

Built in the Scots baronial style as a country family seat, the current owners have spent the last 14 years lovingly restoring and refurbishing the house - winning several prestigious awards and industry accolades in the process.

It's now on the market for offers over £6 million and, while it's obviously out of most people's price range, you certainly get plenty for your money.

Accessed via a private driveway and nestled in 7.8 acres of land, it has eight double bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

A host of public rooms include a formal dining room, a drawing room and a music room - with the heart of the home being a huge open-plan kitchen-dining-living space.

There's no shortage of leisure space either, with a playroom, bar, games room, cinema, gym, steam room, and craft/hobby room - while outside there's a hottub, adventure playground complete with zipline and a floodlit tennis court.

The Water of Leith runs through the pretty grounds, which also include a three car garage with EV super-charger, a summer house, a split-level courtyard, a potting shed, a dog kennel, and plenty of outdoor living space. Extensive gardens range from mature borders and an illumanated rockery, to woodland and a wildflower meadow.

