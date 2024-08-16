A new penthouse located in one of Edinburgh’s most sought after residential areas is on the market for £3.1 million.

Situated in Dean Village, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the four bedroom property features treetop views over the charming village as well as the Water of Leith.

The latest addition to AMA Homes’ Village View, the penthouse sprawls across the top floor of a former Edwardian coach works balancing modern amenities with traditional features.

The tasteful conversion is complemented by natural light from both skylights and windows to the south, west and north, the apartment features a vast living area as well as a stylish kitchen with built in appliances and breakfast bar as well as a separate dining space which is set apart from one lounge area with a dual aspect fireplace.

The modern property features a principal bedroom with multiple fitted wardrobes, as well as plenty of space for additional furniture, with a large en-suite complete with free standing bath and walk in shower.

Outside of the main living area, it is served by a lift which has direct access to the penthouse and a private underground parking space.

Behnam Afshar, the group marketing and sales director at AMA Homes, said: “This magnificent penthouse will really take your breath away. The light floods into the public room from every angle, and the views over Dean Village are incredible.

“Village View has taken 17 years of careful planning to create and the new and converted development now provides a rare opportunity to live in one of the most sought-after areas in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

Village View apartments are being jointly sold by Rettie and Murray & Currie and are available to view by appointment only.

