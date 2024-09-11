A well established hotel set in a picturesque Perthshire village has hit the market.

The historic Dunalastair Hotel Suites dates back to the late Victorian period and is located in the village of Kinloch Rannoch, which some Outlander fans may recognise as Craigh na Dun. While the stones which send Claire through were fictional, having been created for the production, the village’s many charms are entirely real.

The village is just 15 miles away from the A9 with excellent views of Schiehallion and visitor destinations such as Queens View on Loch Tummel, Ben Lawers and Loch Tay all just a short drive away.

With recent refurbishments having enhanced the traditional features of Dunalastair Hotel Suites, the 32 bedroom property also boasts a lobby, lounge bar, restaurant and even a library which doubles as a private meeting room.

Available through Graham + Sibbald, Dunalastair Hotel Suites is on the market for offers around £3,250,000.

